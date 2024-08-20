GND Media Group, in Association with Pure Flix and Fathom, Reveal Official Trailer for AVERAGE JOE

Exclusively in Theaters Beginning October 11, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GND Media Group, in association with Pure Flix and Fathom, are releasing the official trailer today for AVERAGE JOE as they gear up to launch the film in theaters nationwide beginning October 11. Starring Eric Close ("Nashville," AMERICAN SNIPER, "Suits") and Amy Acker (ORDINARY ANGELS, "Person of Interest," "Alias"), and directed by Emmy Award-winning Harold Cronk (GOD'S NOT DEAD, UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION), this powerful movie serves as a tribute to the unwavering strength of faith and the human spirit.

AVERAGE JOE is exclusively in theaters beginning October 11, 2024.

AVERAGE JOE is based on the life of US Marine (ret.) and high school football coach Joseph Kennedy and details his fight for his marriage, job, and religious freedom when all of the odds were stacked against him.

"It is an honor to bring Coach Kennedy's powerful story to life on the big screen," said director Harold Cronk. "I hope audiences walk away inspired, hopeful and determined to fight for their freedoms."

"As moviegoers come to the theater and take their seats, we hope that they will see just how important taking a knee was for one man, his family and for religious freedom," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "We're thrilled to be partnering again with GND Media on this exceptional film and are looking forward to bringing it to theaters all across the county."

SYNOPSIS: High school football coach Joe Kennedy had no other choice but to fight. A childhood in foster care followed by 20 years in the Marine Corps was nothing compared to his biggest battle: his commitment to stand for God publicly by taking a knee in prayer after each game. When he was fired, Joe and his wife Denise knew this battle for religious freedom, freedom of speech, and the rights of all Americans was one they would have to fight—no matter the cost. From the director and producers of God's Not Dead and the producers of The Blind comes AVERAGE JOE, in theaters beginning October 11.

SOURCE Fathom Events