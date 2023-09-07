GNEC Global New Economy Conference 2023|Global Tycoons and Industrial Leaders Gather in Macao for Crossover Discussion on the Future of Intelligent Health

News provided by

NSRTimes

07 Sep, 2023, 06:30 ET

MACAO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 3 to 5, GNEC Global New Economy Conference 2023 was successfully held by NSRTimes in Macao, China. Under the theme of "Breaking Boundaries for a New World of Intelligent Health," the conference witnessed the participation of approximately five thousand individuals, including esteemed scholars, experts in the industry, government leaders from diverse regions, enterprise executives, investors, and representatives from the media. The event fostered engaging discussions on a range of hot topics, such as high technology, big health, modern finance, exhibition business, culture, and sports. The collective aim was to collaboratively propel the robust growth of the new economy and promote the advancement of a healthy society.

Continue Reading

On September 4, Hao Yi, Chairman of NSRTimes, delivered a speech on behalf of the sponsor, emphasizing their support for the conference. Yu Qing, Deputy Director of the Development and Construction Management Committee of Nanjing Chi-Lin Technology Innovation Park, representing the government's deep cooperation, also delivered a speech, highlighting the importance of collaboration in driving innovation and development. Additionally, the Association of Macao Tourist Agents conveyed their congratulations and warm welcome to those attending the conference.

AISpeech provided technical support for the simultaneous interpretation on the site of activity. CTO Wei Qing of Microsoft (China), Founder Steven Hoffman of renowned incubator Founders Space, Zeng Runhai-Doctor of Pharmacology of the University of London & Global Chief Executive Vice President on Scientific Research, Prof. Dr. Jiang Biao-Academician International Eurasian Academy of Sciences & Director Innovation and Cooperation Center (Bangkok, Thailand), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Cuiyi-Academician of National Academy of Sciences on Nano Materials & Professor of Stanford University, and other special guests attended the conference and gave a keynote speech.

The conference included multiple crossover roundtable forums including "the commercial application of artificial intelligence", "metaverse boosting cultural and tourism industry upgrading", "way of innovation in the big health industry", "the great entertainment ecosystem of Macao", "Chinese high-quality enterprises going abroad", and "from science popularization to science fiction".

In the future, the GNEC Global New Economy Conference will continue to serve as a catalyst, playing a pivotal role in connecting various platforms to attract increased investment and cooperation opportunities. It aims to go beyond conventional ideas and patterns, fostering new forms of collaboration. By doing so, the conference will contribute to the vibrant and promising future of Macao and the Greater Bay Area. Source: GNEC Global New Economy Conference.

SOURCE NSRTimes

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.