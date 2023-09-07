GNEC Global New Economy Conference 2023|Global Tycoons and Industrial Leaders Gather in Macao for Crossover Discussion on the Future of Intelligent Health

MACAO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 3 to 5, GNEC Global New Economy Conference 2023 was successfully held by NSRTimes in Macao, China. Under the theme of "Breaking Boundaries for a New World of Intelligent Health," the conference witnessed the participation of approximately five thousand individuals, including esteemed scholars, experts in the industry, government leaders from diverse regions, enterprise executives, investors, and representatives from the media. The event fostered engaging discussions on a range of hot topics, such as high technology, big health, modern finance, exhibition business, culture, and sports. The collective aim was to collaboratively propel the robust growth of the new economy and promote the advancement of a healthy society.

On September 4, Hao Yi, Chairman of NSRTimes, delivered a speech on behalf of the sponsor, emphasizing their support for the conference. Yu Qing, Deputy Director of the Development and Construction Management Committee of Nanjing Chi-Lin Technology Innovation Park, representing the government's deep cooperation, also delivered a speech, highlighting the importance of collaboration in driving innovation and development. Additionally, the Association of Macao Tourist Agents conveyed their congratulations and warm welcome to those attending the conference.

AISpeech provided technical support for the simultaneous interpretation on the site of activity. CTO Wei Qing of Microsoft (China), Founder Steven Hoffman of renowned incubator Founders Space, Zeng Runhai-Doctor of Pharmacology of the University of London & Global Chief Executive Vice President on Scientific Research, Prof. Dr. Jiang Biao-Academician International Eurasian Academy of Sciences & Director Innovation and Cooperation Center (Bangkok, Thailand), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Cuiyi-Academician of National Academy of Sciences on Nano Materials & Professor of Stanford University, and other special guests attended the conference and gave a keynote speech.

The conference included multiple crossover roundtable forums including "the commercial application of artificial intelligence", "metaverse boosting cultural and tourism industry upgrading", "way of innovation in the big health industry", "the great entertainment ecosystem of Macao", "Chinese high-quality enterprises going abroad", and "from science popularization to science fiction".

In the future, the GNEC Global New Economy Conference will continue to serve as a catalyst, playing a pivotal role in connecting various platforms to attract increased investment and cooperation opportunities. It aims to go beyond conventional ideas and patterns, fostering new forms of collaboration. By doing so, the conference will contribute to the vibrant and promising future of Macao and the Greater Bay Area. Source: GNEC Global New Economy Conference.

