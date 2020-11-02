GNEMSDC & MSBDC Announces Webinar Series for Business Leaders

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council (GNEMSDC), in conjunction with the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center (MSBDC), is pleased to announce a webinar series for business leaders who want to grow and improve their companies. This series, targeted to small businesses, will begin monthly webinars kicking off on December 1, 2020. There is no charge for this program.

"In today's market, it's more critical than ever for business leaders to capture new revenue opportunities and increase operational efficiency," notes GNEMSDC's CEO, Peter Hurst.

"This initiative expands support for Massachusetts small businesses and provides them with tools to survive in the current economy," comments Georgianna Parkin, state director of the MSBDC. In response to this challenge, GNEMSDC and MSBDC are launching the Building Sustainable Businesses (BSB) webinar series. This workshop-based training program will provide business leaders a step-by-step playbook on how to ensure their company's success and business resiliency in ten monthly work sessions.

The Building Sustainable Businesses webinars are designed to help businesses of all sizes remain successful in a constantly changing market environment by re-assessing the sustainability of their value proposition and key business strategies. The BSB program will focus on fine-tuning marketing, financial and operational strategies. The end-goal of each monthly session is to produce an actionable implementation plan.

Key features of the BSB program include:

Kauffman Foundation FastTrac curriculum, written by and for entrepreneurs

Monthly 2-hour workshops facilitated by recognized experts in the field

Flexibility to develop a complete business resilience plan or select the workshops most relevant to the business

The GNEMSDC Building Sustainable Businesses webinar series is funded in part through a contractual agreement with the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center and the support of GNEMSDC Corporate and Minority Business Enterprise sponsors.

About the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council. Operating from offices in Boston, Massachusetts and New Haven, Connecticut, GNEMSDC (www.gnemsdc.org) promotes economic inclusion and minority business development. The 250 minority businesses certified by GNEMSDC have aggregate revenue of $2.7 Billion and over 20 thousand employees (65% of whom are ethnic minorities). GNEMSDC connects our corporate members with our MBEs, our corporate members with each other, and our small MBEs with our larger MBEs. Our Development Program aims to help MBEs to be "contract ready" when opportunities arise. Our Advocacy focuses on the impact of minority business development in making communities stronger. An independent economic impact study on GNEMSDC's MBEs found that their economic impacts included: GDP contribution of $4.3 Billion; wages supported of $1.9 Billion; and total jobs supported of over 32 thousand. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.

About Massachusetts Small Business Development Center. The MSBDC is a statewide program providing small business owners and entrepreneurs in Massachusetts with the tools and guidance needed to become successful in today's challenging economic climate. Through five regional offices and specialty initiatives, the program provides free and confidential one-to-one business advising to prospective and existing small businesses focusing on, business growth and strategies, financing and loan assistance as well as strategic, marketing and operational analysis. In addition, educational training programs are offered across the state targeted to the needs of small business. The MSBDC is a partnership program with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Isenberg School of Management. Visit msbdc.org for further information.

