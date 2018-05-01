gnet Scores Top Honors at PromaxGAMES Awards - Agency of the Year - With 11 Total Wins

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood-based creative agency gnet took home top honors at the PromaxGAMES Awards, winning the coveted Agency of the Year award as well as earning four Gold and six Silver honors, totaling 11 wins at the San Francisco ceremony on April 26, 2018. Wins included:

Gold - Best Game Footage Trailer: Call of Duty WWII - Reveal Trailer

gnet

Gold - Best Short Form Promotional Content - PUBG "Unknown Air" Gas Mask Spot

Gold - Best Use of Social Media Asset - Destiny 2 Character Video Series

Gold - Best Editing of Video Asset - Call of Duty WWII - Reveal Trailer

Silver - Best TV or Trailer: Call of Duty WWII - Story Trailer

Silver - Best Game Footage Trailer: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - GamesCom Trailer

Silver - Best Short Form Promotional Content - Destiny 2 Character Video Series

Silver - Best Use of Music - Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - GamesCom Trailer

Silver - Best Use of Social Media Asset - Destiny 2 101 Trailer

Silver - Best Use of Sound Design - Call of Duty WWII - Reveal Trailer

The major trophy haul is a testament to the success of gnet's fan-driven approach, racking up millions of views and engagements for clients including Microsoft, Activision, Supercell and Bethesda Softworks. They are also now delivering their unique approach to building fan communities to entertainment sectors beyond games, recently creating integrated campaigns for Netflix's "Altered Carbon" and "The Punisher."

"Since we didn't originally set out to be an agency 17 years ago, the fact that our passion for marketing games and entertainment has been recognized by our clients and peers at this level is truly satisfying," notes gnet President John Rosenberg. Adds gnet CEO David Getson, "There are so many talented groups doing truly innovative work in the games space; so we are both honored and humbled by being considered among the year's best."

gnet partners, CEO Getson, President Rosenberg and Creative Director David Moodie are already mapping out their next evolutionary step as an agency, leveraging their deep experience and successes in gaming and entertainment to help other passion-driven brands craft the continual and authentic engagement with fans that's needed to build long term success.

About gnet

gnet is a Hollywood-based creative agency that crafts integrated campaigns for passion-driven brands. Their content-driven campaigns spark passion, and cultivate communities of fans who, together, make a brand much bigger than a product.

