Gnomon Alpha Outpaces Peers by +9.6% in Q2 2026 as the New Stock Short-Selling Model Earns 200+ Basis Points in June

By Samuel J. Henry Jr., Independent Market Analyst

CHICAGO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As traditional market correlations fracture under unprecedented macroeconomic pressures, institutional allocators are facing a challenging reality: the protective blueprints of the past decade no longer hold. Fortunately, near the vanguard of systematic global macro investing, Jay Feuerstein and his research team at Gnomon Alpha LLC have engineered a sophisticated solution to this regime shift, transforming market upheaval into a masterclass on systematic resilience.

The validation of this evolution is clear in the firm's real-time performance: during the second quarter of 2026, Gnomon Alpha's strategy surged +9.6%, vastly outperforming its peers in the broad benchmark SG CTA Index, which remained essentially flat over the same period.

A Legacy Forged in Crisis Alpha

To understand Gnomon Alpha's edge is to understand the institutional DNA of its founder. Jay Feuerstein, Chief Investment Officer, brings over 30 years of deep managed futures, complex portfolio engineering, and market arbitrage experience to the table. A University of Chicago Booth School of Business MBA graduate, Feuerstein's career spans landmark institutional roles at Drexel Burnham Lambert, Lehman Brothers, and Bear Stearns. Notably, he founded Xenon Capital Management—seeded by Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2001—soon scaling the firm to approximately $1 billion in AUM before its successful acquisition by Manning & Napier in 2014, where he subsequently sat on the investment committee that oversaw $54 billion in assets.

A frequent commentator across global financial media, including Bloomberg News, CNBC, and Fox Business, Feuerstein has spent his career mastering market velocity. Prior to launching Gnomon Alpha in January 2019, his rigorous risk-management philosophy was highlighted when Futures Magazine named him Top Trader for delivering a staggering +43% net return during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. This performance laid the groundwork for Gnomon Alpha's multi-year streak of institutional accolades, including multiple HFM award nominations spanning Best Newcomer (2021) to Best Systematic Global Macro CTA (2023, 2024).

The Original Architecture of Asymmetry

Gnomon Alpha's foundational success rests on a 100% systematic, rules-based, non-curve-fitted multi-model matrix trading across global fixed income, equity indices, commodities, and foreign exchange. The original framework deployed three distinct, independent sub-models that automatically optimized risk levels:

The Risk Regime Model: Tailored to maximize capture in strongly trending, robust asset environments.





Tailored to maximize capture in strongly trending, robust asset environments. The Engel Model: A highly unique cross-asset allocator driving short-term, long/short alpha in neutral, non-trending global markets outside of equities.





A highly unique cross-asset allocator driving short-term, long/short alpha in neutral, non-trending global markets outside of equities. The Vega Model: A structural perfectionist engineered to trade global equity indices strictly from the short side, initiating high-conviction execution only when systemic macro storms threaten equity trends.

The mathematical efficacy of this architecture is singular and impressive. While the broader SG CTA Index exhibits a positive +0.24 correlation to the S&P 500 during equity drawdowns, Gnomon Alpha's structural shorting framework delivers a powerful -0.62 correlation to down markets. This convex payoff profile acts as an elegant portfolio anchor, providing a capital-efficient alternative to traditional, bleeding long-put options. It proved its utility explicitly during major tail-risk events, fueling net returns of +15.4% in March 2020 and +8.6% during the 2022 inflationary bear market.

Diagnosing the Great Fixed Income Dislocation

However, 2024 introduced an unprecedented anomaly to global macro managers: a structural breakdown in the historical relationship between central bank intervention and sovereign debt yields. When the Federal Reserve initiated rate cuts, global fixed income markets experienced an extraordinary divergence, with yields moving aggressively inversely to central bank policy—a dislocation effectively detached from more than a century of historical Fed precedents.

Because Gnomon Alpha's systematic framework allocated a significant portion of its risk capital to cross-asset treasury and spread dynamics, this sudden, non-historical correlation shift resulted in a temporary performance drag. Rather than waiting for outdated correlations to mean-revert, Feuerstein embraced the event as a catalyst for immediate systematic evolution.

"When structural market anomalies fracture traditional blueprints, legacy risk models stall," Feuerstein noted. "Our focus at Gnomon Alpha is on continuous, aggressive research innovation—ensuring our systematic frameworks evolve in real time to turn macro upheaval into a predictable, non-correlated benchmark for our clients."

Sharpening the Edge: Introducing the Sigma Model

Adapting swiftly to a fading Federal Reserve paradigm, Feuerstein and his research team retooled their quantitative engines. The updated models structurally prioritize mathematical price velocity and trends over static, legacy yield curve assumptions. Simultaneously, the firm diversified its exposure, optimizing position sizing to capture pure alpha from evolving geopolitical trade dynamics across global commodities and foreign exchange.

Crucially, Gnomon Alpha has sharpened its equity shorting capabilities by introducing an entirely new sub-model: Sigma.

While the legacy Vega model remains the long-term guardian for generational systemic shocks, the newly deployed Sigma Model is an active, tactical opportunist. Designed specifically to monetize modern equity dislocations—such as crowded AI thematic positions and tariff-driven volatility bursts—Sigma scans for localized liquidity voids, executing approximately 100 times per year with the agility to enter and exit positions within 24-hour windows.

The Ascendant Path Forward

The structural enhancements have quickly validated themselves in live trading, culminating in the fund's massive outperformance in Q2 2026. A primary engine of this alpha generation was the newly minted Sigma model, which alone contributed over 200 basis points of performance during the June market sell-off. By pairing this high-velocity shorting engine with refined, stress-tested portfolio constraints, Gnomon Alpha captured robust, two-way monthly profitability across both long and short equity exposures while broader trend-following strategies stalled.

For institutional allocators, Gnomon Alpha's recent evolution underscores the ultimate necessity of modern macro investing: an unyielding commitment to systematic discipline, paired with the structural agility required to anchor a diversified portfolio when the rest of the world is selling.

About the Author:

Samuel J. Henry Jr. is an independent financial journalist and market analyst covering systematic trading strategies, alternative investments, and global macro trends.

About Gnomon Alpha LLC

Founded in 2017 and based in Chicago, IL, Gnomon Alpha LLC is a systematic asset management firm specializing in global macro futures strategies. Leveraging deep market expertise alongside quantitative research, the firm builds diversified portfolios across highly liquid equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange markets to consistently deliver uncorrelated sources of alpha. For more information, visit www.gnomonalpha.com.

Media Contact:

Matthew Rawlings

Gnomon Alpha LLC

[email protected]

(312) 948-8938

SOURCE Gnomon Alpha LLC