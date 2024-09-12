Gnomon Relocates to State-of-the-Art Campus in North Hollywood

The culmination of an extensive search that began over two years ago, the new campus highlights Gnomon's commitment to fostering an inspiring and cutting-edge learning environment. Recognized as one of the top U.S. colleges in Forbes' 2023 rankings, Gnomon builds on its history of award-winning education with a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet student needs and industry demands. Located less than eight miles from its previous location, the new campus spans an expansive 45,000 square feet, providing significantly more space to support the college's growing student body of over 550 artists.

Gnomon's new three-story building features fully accessible, state-of-the-art classrooms, labs, lounges, lecture rooms, and a large art gallery, all designed by Founder and President Alex Alvarez. Using Maya and Unreal Engine for architectural visualizations, Alvarez designed custom interiors to meet the needs of a diverse student population.

The new campus design prioritizes student well-being, providing a secure and welcoming environment. Gnomon is surrounded by major studios such as DreamWorks, Universal Studios, Warner Bros. Studios, and Disney Animation, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking and professional growth.

Conveniently situated in the NoHo West complex, the campus offers easy access to a variety of amenities, including a grocery store and a movie theater, as well as over 25 restaurants and shops. With 3,000 square feet of outdoor patio space on campus, students also have plenty of areas to relax and collaborate outside the classroom. The campus is north of the junction of the 101 and 170 freeways, providing easy access for students and faculty throughout the L.A. region.

Gnomon continues to offer a comprehensive range of educational options, including a bachelor's degree program, portfolio development, individual courses, and a High School Summer Camp. With a 97% job placement rate*, Gnomon remains dedicated to empowering aspiring artists with the skills and expertise needed to succeed in today's competitive creative landscape.

Filmmaker J.J. Abrams, a longtime supporter of Gnomon, shared his admiration for the college's approach to education saying "I only wish that Gnomon had existed when I was a kid. It's that amazing ideal, where art and making a living peacefully co-exist."

*Percentage reflects the placement rate for Gnomon's Certificate in Digital Production program for the 2023 Annual Report in accordance with the national accreditation standards of the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

