GNS Foods Now Selling Elite Status Airline Nut Mixes at Near Cost

ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades United Airlines served their Premium Nut Mixes in First Class in ramekins. And for the last two years, it was produced by an Arlington, Texas, woman-owned, family-run business, GNS Foods.

Then in March, when COVID-19 hit, the airline removed the nuts from all of its flights, saying that it was reducing contact between passengers and its flight staff. As a result, GNS Foods has an excess of the nuts, more than 30,000 pounds.

Elite Status Hawaii Mix Elite Status Nut Mix

Kim Peacock, owner of GNS Foods, says "Not only are we left with bags of mixes, we are also left with the raw ingredients and ingredient contracts from the suppliers. We were asked to maintain United's costs on their mixes for one year. In order to do that, we had to sign raw ingredient contracts for one year. Now we're left with these contracts. If nut prices rise, then you can sell the contract at a profit. Unfortunately, that's not what happened. Nut prices fell, and the raw ingredient suppliers are looking to us to make up the difference! The other question is, 'Where to go with all of these nuts?"

Peacock says GNS Foods has no choice but to sell the nut mixes under the Elite Status Airline Nut Mixes at near cost prices in its retail store and online at www.GreatNuts.com. The two mixes are: Elite Status Nut Mix (a blend of whole cashews and whole almonds) and Elite Status Hawaii Mix (whole cashews, whole almonds, and large whole macadamia nuts), which were served on flights to Hawaii. They are packed in two-pound bags. Orders at GreatNuts.com will ship via FedEx.

Peacock says, "This is a deal of a lifetime where specialty nuts are concerned. Scoop them up fast!" she says. "Even though we have a lot of them, I foresee calls from retailers looking to buy by the pallet load." Those wanting larger quantities can call the processing plant at 817-795-4671 for shipping quotes.

GNS Foods, Inc. is a nut, snack, and candy processor. The plant and its retail store, GreatNuts.com are located at 2109 E. Division St in Arlington, Texas since 1990. GNS Foods roasts and seasons nuts, makes snack mixes, frosted nuts in nine flavors, divinity, nut logs, pralines, nut brittles and fudge. Products are available in bulk, retail packaged and gift packaged. GNS Foods is a certified woman-owned business.

