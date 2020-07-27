GNS Foods Now Selling First Class Airline Nut Mixes at Near Cost

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades American Airlines served their Premium Nut Mix in First Class and Business Class warmed in ramekins. It is a signature item on domestic and international flights, and for 30 years it was produced by an Arlington, Texas, woman-owned, family-run business, GNS Foods.

Then in March, when COVID-19 hit, the airline removed the nuts from all of its flights, saying that it was reducing contact between passengers and its flight staff. As a result, GNS Foods has an excess of the nuts, more than 70,000 bags.

AA First Class Mixed Nuts AA First Class Aloha Mix

Kim Peacock, owner of GNS Foods, says "After three decades a great supplier partnership, it is painful to be left with inventory and supplier contracts. We've offered to bag the nuts into single-serve sizes, but that wasn't well received. Yet, on my last flight in first class, I was served a cheese, cracker, fruit and chocolate tray complete with plastic ware. And, of course, I thought, why can't these be our nuts?"

Peacock says the company has no choice but to sell the First Class Mixes at near cost prices in its retail store and online at www.GreatNuts.com. The two mixes are: First Class Mixed Nuts (a blend of cashews, almonds, pecans and pistachios) and Aloha Mix (cashews, almonds, piña colada pecans and diced pineapple) served on flights to Hawaii.

Peacock says, "This is a deal of a lifetime where specialty nuts are concerned. Scoop them up fast!" she says. "Even though we have a lot of them, I foresee calls from retailers looking to buy by the pallet load." Those wanting larger quantities can call the processing plant at 817-795-4671 for shipping quotes.

GNS Foods, Inc. is a nut, snack, and candy processor. The plant and its retail store, GreatNuts.com are located at 2109 E. Division St in Arlington, Texas since 1990. GNS Foods roasts and seasons nuts, makes snack mixes, frosted nuts in nine flavors, divinity, nut logs, pralines, nut brittles and fudge. Products are available in bulk, retail packaged and gift packaged. GNS Foods is a certified woman-owned business.

Contact:

Kim Peacock

817-795-4671

[email protected]

SOURCE GNS Foods