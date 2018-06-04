GNS Healthcare and Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology Present Results of Causal Modeling that Identifies Clinical and Molecular Drivers of Survival in Colorectal Cancer Patients

The results stem from a partnership between GNS and Alliance, announced in 2015, to apply a powerful form of AI called causal machine learning to the CALGB 80405 (Alliance) phase III clinical trial in order to better identify patient subpopulations that may respond to combination treatments for mCRC. The first phase of results using predictive models was presented at the ASCO 2017 Annual Meeting.

This second phase of the collaboration focused on leveraging the REFS™ causal machine learning platform to build models of response to two different treatments (cetuximab or bevacizumab) using data from more than 2,000 patients. The causal models, using only clinical variables, revealed that primary tumor side is an independent driver of survival outcomes and is not confounded by any other clinical variable. The analysis also showed that AST, hemoglobin concentrations and metastatic sites are independent drivers of survival outcomes and can serve as potential biomarkers. If available, these measures taken at baseline will allow for better patient stratification for risk of progression at the beginning of treatment.

"The work being presented today showcases the power of causal AI to discover disease and drug mechanisms directly from rich multi-modal patient clinical trial data," said Dr. Iya Khalil, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of GNS Healthcare. "In today's world of data and analytics, there's a lot of noise, and it's crucial to use the right technology to not only improve patient care but to understand the underlying causes."

The third phase of the GNS-Alliance collaboration is ongoing and includes causal modeling of the molecular data from the CALGB 80405 (Alliance) study, including gene expression, somatic mutation, microsatellite instability, and blood-based biomarker data, with the goal of understanding the molecular pathways linking primary site to outcomes and of identifying biomarkers predicting benefit from either cetuximab or bevacizumab.

"It's an exciting time in cancer research. We're are now in a position where we can leverage rich data with cutting edge technology to discover new biology and ultimately answer questions of disease progression and treatment efficacy for patients, with the ultimate goal of curing colorectal cancer," said Dr. Alan Venook, Study Chair for the CALGB 80405 (Alliance) study, Madden Family Distinguished Professor of Medical Oncology and Translational Research at the University of California-San Francisco, and Shorenstein Associate Director for Program Development at the Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States, and it is estimated that more than 140,000 new cases will be diagnosed in 2018. Metastatic, or stage IV colon cancers, have a 5-year relative survival rate of about 11%.

