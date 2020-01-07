GNS Healthcare Announces Strategic Investment from Merck Global Health Innovation Fund

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS Healthcare (GNS), a leading precision medicine AI company, announced today an extension of their Series D funding round, bringing the amount raised to $28 million, thanks to an investment from Merck Global Health Innovation Fund (GHI). The extension brings the total capital raised to date to $66 million.

"We are excited to have Merck GHI invest in this next phase of our growth strategy," said Colin Hill, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of GNS Healthcare. "This funding will enable us to leverage our in silico cancer patients across clinical development and market access to drive the discovery of responding subpopulations, conduct in silico combination therapy optimization and line of therapy change."

With almost 50 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts, the GNS REFS platform is the most validated AI platform in the industry for identifying drivers of patient response to therapeutics and other interventions across oncology, immunology, cardio-metabolic diseases and neurological disorders. GNS works with leading biopharma companies and health plans to deploy in silico patients that precisely match therapeutics, procedures and care management interventions to individuals to accelerate the development and commercialization of new drugs and their application in the real-world to improve health outcomes and lower the total cost of care.

About Merck Global Health Innovation Fund

Merck Global Health Innovation Fund (Merck GHIF) is evolving corporate healthcare venture capital globally by utilizing their healthcare ecosystem strategy. This investment strategy connects innovative companies with complementary technologies to develop integrated healthcare solutions. Merck GHIF has $500M under management and provides growth capital to emerging healthcare technology companies worldwide while leveraging the vast R&D-based, global resources of Merck. With a vision that data will be the currency in healthcare, GHIF invests broadly in digital health. GHIF invests in platform companies with proven technologies or business models where Merck's expertise and perspectives can accelerate revenue growth and enhance value creation. Since late 2010, Merck GHIF has made over 50 investments in Digital Health companies. www.merckghifund.com

About GNS Healthcare

GNS Healthcare solves healthcare's matching problem for leading biopharma companies and health plans by transforming massive and diverse data streams into in silico patients to precisely match therapeutics, procedures, and care management interventions to individuals, improving health outcomes, slowing or halting disease progression, and reducing the total cost of care. The GNS causal learning and simulation platform, REFS, accelerates the discovery of what works for whom and why. www.gnshealthcare.com

