GNS Healthcare Names Ted Goldstein, Silicon Valley Tech Innovator and Scientific Program Director of Computational Health at UCSF to its Strategic Advisory Board

Dr. Goldstein is a technological innovator and has had a long career in Silicon Valley. Previously he was Vice President of Developer Tools at Apple, where he led the team that created the Mac OS X and iOS systems and the Xcode developer tools for Apple's Intel, iPhone, and iPad products. Prior to Apple, he led the electronic commerce and smart card efforts at Sun Microsystems, where he created Java Card, used for ecommerce, federal identification and medical information, and most SIM chips in mobile phones and bank cards.

"Throughout his career, Ted has been on the cutting edge of technology. We are excited to have his expertise and innovative mindset as we continue to build and expand our precision medicine products," said Colin Hill, Chairman, CEO and co-founder of GNS Healthcare. "We are on the precipice of making precision medicine a reality, and I can't think of a better time for Ted to join our Strategic Advisory Board."

Dr. Goldstein earned his doctorate in bioinformatics and biomolecular engineers from University of California, Santa Cruz in 2013, where he earlier completed his bachelor's degree in computer and information sciences.

"The advancements in technology over the past decade have been remarkable both in terms of speed and complexity," said Goldstein. "GNS is a machine learning pioneer and is tackling some of healthcare's most difficult questions. I am looking forward to contributing to a company who is transforming healthcare."

GNS Healthcare's current SAB is comprised of leading researchers, clinicians and scientists including; Atul Butte, MD, PhD; Randy Krakauer, MD; Isaac Kohane, MD, PhD; Richard Popiel, MD, MBA and David Sontag PhD, and Patrick Getzen. A full list of GNS SAB members can be found on website here.

About REFS™

REFS™ (Reverse Engineering & Forward Simulation) is GNS Healthcare's patented causal learning and simulation platform. Unlike traditional artificial intelligence platforms, REFS analyzes data sets beyond correlation, instead inferring causal mechanisms between variables to answer questions such as: How will the patient respond to this treatment? What if we choose one intervention over another? REFS is the only commercially available platform that infers causal mechanisms from patient data at scale from traditional healthcare and emerging data sources to bring the promise of precision medicine within reach.

About GNS Healthcare

GNS Healthcare solves healthcare's matching problem for leading health plans, biopharma companies, and health systems. We transform massive and diverse data streams to precisely match therapeutics, procedures, and care management interventions to individuals, improving health outcomes and saving billions of dollars. Our causal learning and simulation platform, REFS, accelerates the discovery of what works for whom and why.

www.gnshealthcare.com

Media Contact:

Patty Kellicker

VP, Marketing

pkellicker@gnshealthcare.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gns-healthcare-names-ted-goldstein-silicon-valley-tech-innovator-and-scientific-program-director-of-computational-health-at-ucsf-to-its-strategic-advisory-board-300656905.html

SOURCE GNS Healthcare