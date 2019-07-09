GNS Healthcare Raises $23 Million Led by Cigna Ventures

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS Healthcare (GNS), a leading precision medicine company, today announced a $23 million Series D fundraising round, led by Cigna Ventures, a strategic corporate venture capital partner and wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI). Joining the Cigna Ventures-led funding round were Amgen Ventures, Celgene, Echo Health Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments, as well as former Caesar's CEO and Aetna Division President Gary Loveman.

"We are thrilled to have Cigna contribute to our next phase of growth," said Colin Hill, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of GNS Healthcare. "As one of the largest and most forward-thinking global health services companies, Cigna is the perfect complement to our cadre of leading biopharma companies and health plan partners committed to improving patient outcomes through causal AI and the precision healthcare it enables."

As a pioneer in machine learning and its application to healthcare, GNS brings an unparalleled depth and breadth of experience in leveraging artificial intelligence to solve healthcare's most crucial problems. GNS's causal AI technology transforms data streams into in silico patients that precisely match therapeutics, procedures and care management interventions to individuals to drive personalized clinical care and medicine and improve health outcomes. The latest funding round will enable Cigna and others to deliver on increasing consumer demand for personalization in new and more effective ways.

"Cigna is committed to improving the total health and well-being of our customers – and the personalized clinical care interventions that we expect GNS to facilitate will play a huge role in achieving those improvements," said Tom Richards, Global Lead, Strategy & Business Development at Cigna. "GNS aligns with our vision and together we can super-charge our advanced analytics capabilities and provide even deeper, more predictable insights that will further enhance customer access to the highest quality treatment and care, in the preferred and appropriate place, at the right time."

With this announcement, Cigna joins other leading carriers and health plans and GNS investors, including Cambia Health Solutions, Echo Health Ventures, Horizon Blue Cross of NJ and Heritage Provider Network, as well as leading biopharma companies, including Amgen Ventures, Celgene Corporation and Zambon Pharmaceuticals, and other investors Mitsui, GHO Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, Fort Rock Capital and Gary Loveman.

About GNS Healthcare

GNS Healthcare solves healthcare's matching problem for leading health plans, biopharma companies, and health systems. GNS transforms massive and diverse data streams to precisely match therapeutics, procedures, and care management interventions to individuals, improving health outcomes and saving billions of dollars. The GNS causal learning and simulation platform, REFS, accelerates the discovery of what works for whom and why. www.gnshealthcare.com

About REFS™

REFS™ (Reverse Engineering & Forward Simulation) is GNS Healthcare's patented causal learning and simulation platform. Unlike traditional artificial intelligence platforms, REFS analyzes data sets beyond correlation, instead inferring causal mechanisms between variables to answer questions such as: How will the patient respond to this treatment? What if we choose one intervention over another? REFS is the only commercially available platform that infers causal mechanisms from patient data at scale from traditional healthcare and emerging data sources to bring the promise of precision medicine within reach.

About Cigna Ventures

Cigna Ventures is a venture capital fund that works closely with entrepreneurs across the health care ecosystem to accelerate growth and innovation through the strategic use of capital and deep partnerships. Cigna Ventures is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI). To learn more about Cigna Ventures visit: www.cignaventures.com

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 165 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

