GNS to Develop the World's First in silico Patient For Prostate Cancer

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS Healthcare, an artificial intelligence company creating in silico patients that simulate drug treatment at the individual patient level, today announced plans to develop and launch Gemini — The in silico Patient™ for Prostate Cancer. In collaboration with Tempus, this in silico patient is fueled by rich clinico-genomic data, specifically whole exome sequencing (tumor/normal match), RNAseq, patient treatment history, current treatments such as Enzalutamide, Abiraterone, Docetaxel, Cabazitaxel, Sipuleucel-T & Pembrolizumab and associated lines of therapy and mortality.

Gemini — The in silico Patient™ for Prostate Cancer links drug treatment to patient characteristics to the complex genetic and molecular mechanisms and pathways driving clinical outcomes, enabling the simulation of disease progression and drug response at an individual patient level. Through these simulations, Gemini discovers novel drivers of progression and treatment response to enable more stratified clinical trial design and comparative effectiveness evidence generation for the treatment of metastatic castrate sensitive and castrate resistant prostate cancer.

"Simulating these in silico patient models allows us to understand what treatments work for which patients and why, driving improved clinical trial design, and generating real-world evidence to maximize the impact of drugs for patients," said GNS CEO and Co-Founder, Colin Hill. "This is what will get us to the point of delivering true personalized treatments that work."

The Gemini will leverage the Lens Platform, a cloud-based data and analytics platform recently launched by Tempus . The Lens platform provides on-demand access to Tempus' library of more than 35 petabytes of de-identified clinical and molecular data, along with the latest artificial intelligence analytical tools to accelerate drug discovery and development.

Gemini has recapitulated known prognostic markers of overall survival for both castrate sensitive and castrate resistant prostate cancer, such as androgen receptor overexpression, TP53 mutations, and PTEN. Replication of the phase 3 LATITUDE Trial, which evaluated the clinical benefit of abiraterone acetate plus prednisone with androgen-deprivation therapy in patients with newly diagnosed, metastatic, castration-sensitive prostate cancer, will create a further positive control. Novel potential drivers of survival for metastatic castrate sensitive and castrate resistant prostate cancer patients have been discovered through Gemini's hypothesis-free approach. These insights will enable the design of highly sophisticated clinical trials and next generation comparative effectiveness insights. In addition, it will enable simulations of Historical Control Arms, line of therapy changes, and treatment sequence optimization.

"Tempus is committed to harnessing the power of AI and data to improve patient outcomes by democratizing access to multi-modal data and supporting new products like Gemini — The in silico Patient™ for Prostate Cancer," said Ryan Fukushima, Chief Operating Officer of Tempus. "Building novel in silico models on top of the Lens platform can accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutic options for prostate cancer, which approximately 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with in their lifetime."

About GNS Healthcare:

GNS Healthcare is an AI company developing Gemini — The in silico Patient™ models from clinico-genomic data across oncology, auto-immune diseases, and neurology. In silico patients allows for clinical trials across cohorts of diverse patients to be conducted computationally by simulating disease progression and drug response at the individual patient level. GNS' REFS causal AI and simulation technology integrates and transforms a wide-variety of multi-omic and real-world data to reveal the complex system of interactions underlying disease progression — constructing in silico patients. GNS partners with the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies and health plans and has validated its science and technology in more than 60 publications and abstracts. Visit www.gnshealthcare.com.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world's largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. Visit tempus.com.

