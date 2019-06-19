GNSS Simulators (Single Channel, Multichannel) Market, 2024 - Opportunities in Growing Demand for UAVs & Advent of SDR GNSS Simulators
Jun 19, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GNSS Simulators Market by Component, Type (Single Channel, Multichannel), GNSS Receiver (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou), Application (Vehicle Assistance Systems, Location-based Services), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global GNSS Simulators Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 100 Million in 2019 to USD 157 Million By 2024, at a CAGR of 9.4%
Global GNSS Simulators market size to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during forecast period
The major factors fueling the market growth include the growing penetration of consumer IoT products and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These factors are leading to a rise in the need for precise GNSS simulators to test various consumer devices.
Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period
The GNSS simulators market is segmented based on component into hardware, software, and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the need to maintain and update the deployed GNSS simulator software and solutions.
Vehicle assistance systems segment to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period
The GNSS simulators market, based on application, has been segmented into navigation, mapping, surveying, location-based services, vehicle assistance systems, and others (timing and synchronization, gaming, weather forecasting, and telematics). The growth of the vehicle assistance systems segment is attributed to the benefits such as adaptive cruise control, adaptive light control, automatic parking, collision avoidance systems, driver drowsiness detection, intelligent speed adaptation, and night vision provided by these systems.
Asia Pacific (APAC) market to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period
The GNSS simulators market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large base of manufacturing companies and increasing demand for connected devices in major APAC countries, such as China, South Korea, India, Australia, and Japan, and increasing government regulations are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the GNSS Simulators Market
4.2 Market Top 3 Applications
4.3 Market By Region
4.4 Market in North America, By GNSS Receiver and Application
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rapid Penetration of Consumer IoT
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Wearables
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Digital Infrastructure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)
5.2.3.2 Advent of Software-Defined Radio (SDR) GNSS Simulators
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Geodetic Infrastructure
5.2.4.2 Increase in Jamming and Spoofing Attacks
5.3 Use Cases
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 European Union's Regulation No. 1285/2013 - Implementation and Exploitation of European Satellite Navigation Systems
5.4.3 European Union's Regulation No. 2015/758 - Ecall In-Vehicle System
5.4.4 US Space-Based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Policy
5.4.5 GDPR
5.4.6 ICAO Policy on GNSS
6 GNSS Simulators Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 GNSS Simulation Hardware Enable Users to Test Their GNSS Equipment and Create Virtual Test Scenarios
6.3 Software
6.3.1 GNSS Simulation Software Enable Users to Test Their GNSS Equipment and Create Virtual Test Scenarios
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Professional Services
6.4.1.1 Increase in Technicalities in the Deployment and Implementation of GNSS Simulators to Drive the Demand for Professional Services
6.4.2 Managed Services
6.4.2.1 Need of Organizations to Focus on Core Operations and Streamline Business Processes to Drive the Demand for Managed Services
7 GNSS Simulators Market By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Single Channel
7.2.1 Increasing Focus on R&D By Government Agencies Across the Globe to Drive the Adoption of Single Channel Simulators
7.3 Multichannel
7.3.1 Growing Demand for Multichannel Simulators Due to Their Ability to Simulate Multiple Frequencies is Driving the Market
8 GNSS Simulators Market By GNSS Receiver
8.1 Introduction
8.2 GPS
8.2.1 Global Utilization of GPS and Its Wide Applications to Pave the Way for GPS Receiver in the GNSS Simulators Market
8.3 Galileo
8.3.1 Increasing Partnerships With Countries to Bring the Benefits of Galileo Receivers to New Applications Would Boost the Demand for Galileo GNSS Receiver in the Coming Years
8.4 Glonass
8.4.1 Focus on Continuous Development of Glonass Capabilities to Enhance Accessibility, Accuracy, and Integrity of the System to Boost Its Demand
8.5 Beidou
8.5.1 Rapid Adoption of Beidou in Different Application and the Development of Beidou-3 to Fuel the Growth of the Beidou GNSS Receivers
8.6 Others
9 GNSS Simulators Market By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Navigation
9.2.1 Need for Vehicle, Ship, and Aircraft Tracking to Drive the Adoption of GNSS Simulators for Navigation
9.3 Mapping
9.3.1 Uses of GNSS for Geological Mapping and Aerial Mapping to Drive the Adoption of GNSS Simulators
9.4 Surveying
9.4.1 Increasing Use of GNSS Devices to Obtain Accurate Location Information is Expected to Drive the Adoption of GNSS Simulators in Surveying Application
9.5 Location-Based Services
9.5.1 Increasing Use of GNSS Positioning for Navigation and Mapping is Driving the Market
9.6 Vehicle Assistance Systems
9.6.1 Growing Demand for Automatic Driving Assistance to Increase the Need for GNSS-Based Systems
9.7 Others
10 GNSS Simulators Market By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Military & Defense
10.2.1 Increasing Complexity of Attacks That Demands Precise and Efficient Surveillance & Navigation Capabilities is Expected to Drive the Adoption of GNSS Simulators in Military & Defense Vertical
10.3 Automotive
10.3.1 Need for Modern Automotive Connectivity Solutions in Connected Vehicles to Drive the Adoption of GNSS Simulators in the Automotive Vertical
10.4 Consumer Electronics
10.4.1 Advancements in Consumer IoT to Drive the Adoption of GNSS Simulators in Consumer Electronics Vertical
10.5 Marine
10.5.1 Technological Enhancements in Marine Applications for Surveying and Navigation to Drive the Adoption of GNSS Simulators
10.6 Aerospace
10.6.1 Creation of End-To-End Mission Scenarios in the Lab Enables Cost Reduction and is Driving the Adoption of GNSS Simulators in Aerospace Vertical
10.7 Others
11 GNSS Simulators Market By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.1.1 Visionary Leaders
12.1.2 Innovators
12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.1.4 Emerging Companies
12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Spirent Communications
13.3 Rohde & Schwarz
13.4 Syntony GNSS
13.5 Orolia
13.6 CAST Navigation
13.7 Accord Software & Systems
13.8 IFEN
13.9 RACELOGIC
13.10 TeleOrbit
13.11 Jackson Labs Technologies
13.12 iP-Solutions
13.13 Hyper Tech
13.14 WORK Microwave
13.15 Qascom
13.16 M3Systems
13.17 Galileo Satellite Navigation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mrc4t
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article