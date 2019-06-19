GNSS Simulators (Single Channel, Multichannel) Market, 2024 - Opportunities in Growing Demand for UAVs & Advent of SDR GNSS Simulators

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GNSS Simulators Market by Component, Type (Single Channel, Multichannel), GNSS Receiver (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou), Application (Vehicle Assistance Systems, Location-based Services), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global GNSS Simulators Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 100 Million in 2019 to USD 157 Million By 2024, at a CAGR of 9.4%

The major factors fueling the market growth include the growing penetration of consumer IoT products and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These factors are leading to a rise in the need for precise GNSS simulators to test various consumer devices.

Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

The GNSS simulators market is segmented based on component into hardware, software, and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the need to maintain and update the deployed GNSS simulator software and solutions.

Vehicle assistance systems segment to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

The GNSS simulators market, based on application, has been segmented into navigation, mapping, surveying, location-based services, vehicle assistance systems, and others (timing and synchronization, gaming, weather forecasting, and telematics). The growth of the vehicle assistance systems segment is attributed to the benefits such as adaptive cruise control, adaptive light control, automatic parking, collision avoidance systems, driver drowsiness detection, intelligent speed adaptation, and night vision provided by these systems.

Asia Pacific (APAC) market to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

The GNSS simulators market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large base of manufacturing companies and increasing demand for connected devices in major APAC countries, such as China, South Korea, India, Australia, and Japan, and increasing government regulations are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the GNSS Simulators Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Applications

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market in North America, By GNSS Receiver and Application



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Penetration of Consumer IoT

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Wearables

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Digital Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)

5.2.3.2 Advent of Software-Defined Radio (SDR) GNSS Simulators

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Geodetic Infrastructure

5.2.4.2 Increase in Jamming and Spoofing Attacks

5.3 Use Cases

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 European Union's Regulation No. 1285/2013 - Implementation and Exploitation of European Satellite Navigation Systems

5.4.3 European Union's Regulation No. 2015/758 - Ecall In-Vehicle System

5.4.4 US Space-Based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Policy

5.4.5 GDPR

5.4.6 ICAO Policy on GNSS



6 GNSS Simulators Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 GNSS Simulation Hardware Enable Users to Test Their GNSS Equipment and Create Virtual Test Scenarios

6.3 Software

6.3.1 GNSS Simulation Software Enable Users to Test Their GNSS Equipment and Create Virtual Test Scenarios

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Professional Services

6.4.1.1 Increase in Technicalities in the Deployment and Implementation of GNSS Simulators to Drive the Demand for Professional Services

6.4.2 Managed Services

6.4.2.1 Need of Organizations to Focus on Core Operations and Streamline Business Processes to Drive the Demand for Managed Services



7 GNSS Simulators Market By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single Channel

7.2.1 Increasing Focus on R&D By Government Agencies Across the Globe to Drive the Adoption of Single Channel Simulators

7.3 Multichannel

7.3.1 Growing Demand for Multichannel Simulators Due to Their Ability to Simulate Multiple Frequencies is Driving the Market



8 GNSS Simulators Market By GNSS Receiver

8.1 Introduction

8.2 GPS

8.2.1 Global Utilization of GPS and Its Wide Applications to Pave the Way for GPS Receiver in the GNSS Simulators Market

8.3 Galileo

8.3.1 Increasing Partnerships With Countries to Bring the Benefits of Galileo Receivers to New Applications Would Boost the Demand for Galileo GNSS Receiver in the Coming Years

8.4 Glonass

8.4.1 Focus on Continuous Development of Glonass Capabilities to Enhance Accessibility, Accuracy, and Integrity of the System to Boost Its Demand

8.5 Beidou

8.5.1 Rapid Adoption of Beidou in Different Application and the Development of Beidou-3 to Fuel the Growth of the Beidou GNSS Receivers

8.6 Others



9 GNSS Simulators Market By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Navigation

9.2.1 Need for Vehicle, Ship, and Aircraft Tracking to Drive the Adoption of GNSS Simulators for Navigation

9.3 Mapping

9.3.1 Uses of GNSS for Geological Mapping and Aerial Mapping to Drive the Adoption of GNSS Simulators

9.4 Surveying

9.4.1 Increasing Use of GNSS Devices to Obtain Accurate Location Information is Expected to Drive the Adoption of GNSS Simulators in Surveying Application

9.5 Location-Based Services

9.5.1 Increasing Use of GNSS Positioning for Navigation and Mapping is Driving the Market

9.6 Vehicle Assistance Systems

9.6.1 Growing Demand for Automatic Driving Assistance to Increase the Need for GNSS-Based Systems

9.7 Others



10 GNSS Simulators Market By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Military & Defense

10.2.1 Increasing Complexity of Attacks That Demands Precise and Efficient Surveillance & Navigation Capabilities is Expected to Drive the Adoption of GNSS Simulators in Military & Defense Vertical

10.3 Automotive

10.3.1 Need for Modern Automotive Connectivity Solutions in Connected Vehicles to Drive the Adoption of GNSS Simulators in the Automotive Vertical

10.4 Consumer Electronics

10.4.1 Advancements in Consumer IoT to Drive the Adoption of GNSS Simulators in Consumer Electronics Vertical

10.5 Marine

10.5.1 Technological Enhancements in Marine Applications for Surveying and Navigation to Drive the Adoption of GNSS Simulators

10.6 Aerospace

10.6.1 Creation of End-To-End Mission Scenarios in the Lab Enables Cost Reduction and is Driving the Adoption of GNSS Simulators in Aerospace Vertical

10.7 Others



11 GNSS Simulators Market By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3 Business Strategy Excellence



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Spirent Communications

13.3 Rohde & Schwarz

13.4 Syntony GNSS

13.5 Orolia

13.6 CAST Navigation

13.7 Accord Software & Systems

13.8 IFEN

13.9 RACELOGIC

13.10 TeleOrbit

13.11 Jackson Labs Technologies

13.12 iP-Solutions

13.13 Hyper Tech

13.14 WORK Microwave

13.15 Qascom

13.16 M3Systems

13.17 Galileo Satellite Navigation

