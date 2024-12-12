GNW Consulting Celebrates Growth in Revenue, Team, and Partnerships

Closing Out a Year Marked by Key Hires & Partners, Strategic AI Use, and Efficiency Gains

GILBERT, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GNW Consulting–the strategic marketing operations agency that guides companies through implementation, integration, and optimization of marketing technology–today announces notable wins from the year, including revenue, team, and partner growth. In 2024, the company expanded its team by 50%. It made notable hires, bringing on board Andrea Lechner-Becker as chief strategy officer, Blake Eaton as director of Salesforce operations, and Nova Kopitar as director of enterprise operations. GNW Consulting invested heavily in team development this year, hosting their first Annual Lion's Den and providing consultant training and up-leveling for the entire team. The company also formed new partnerships with Openprise and Domo.

"We're pumped about the remarkable growth we've achieved this year," said Raja Walia, founder and CEO of GNW Consulting. "All of the milestones we reached are the direct result of our commitment to building an experienced, efficient team and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Bringing on key leaders like Andrea, Blake, and Nova has only strengthened our ability to guide customers through the intricacies of marketing technology—helping them implement, integrate, and optimize solutions that drive real, measurable growth."

Part of the success that GNW Consulting has achieved this year can be credited to its strategic use of AI to optimize operations . The team has built custom GPTs to scale knowledge-sharing and training processes for consultants, resulting in the ability to onboard new members more thoroughly and efficiently. The GNW Guru tool has dramatically improved efficiency, helping consultants resolve technical problems 12X faster than they did before, while the Onboarding GPT offers a tailored, interactive approach to onboarding that reduces overwhelm in new hires and accelerates their proficiency.

"Our unique combination of client-focused tech strategies and our own internal AI-driven strategies is a compelling study in how modern businesses can scale," says Andrea Lechner-Becker, chief strategy officer at GNW Consulting. "We're proud of how we're drawing on technology to operate more efficiently and support our clients even more comprehensively. These tools have already made a measurable impact, and we're just getting started."

In 2025, GNW Consulting will host the next annual Lion's Den, for which clients will be flown out to enjoy educational sessions, collaborative work, and grand gestures of customer appreciation. Chief Strategy Officer Lechner-Becker will also be offering an AI seminar, sharing the strategic strides that GNW Consulting has made with the technology internally and guiding attendees to be able to do the same.

For more information, get in touch with GNW here: https://gnwconsulting.com/contact-us/ .

About GNW Consulting

GNW Consulting is a strategic marketing operations agency that guides companies through implementation, integration and optimization of marketing technology. Since its founding, the company has become known for going beyond implementation to integrating and optimizing MarTech stacks regardless of industry. To learn more, please visit https://gnwconsulting.com/ .

SOURCE GNW Consulting