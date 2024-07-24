GNW Consulting Highlights Customer Successes and Remarkable Growth

Client Wins and Expansion Mark a Banner Year for the Marketing Operations Agency

GILBERT, Ariz., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GNW Consulting – the strategic marketing operations agency that guides companies through implementation, integration and optimization of marketing technology – is proud to celebrate significant customer success milestones. These achievements underscore GNW's commitment to growth through continuous advancement of knowledge and certifications across various platforms.

"The results our clients have achieved this year with our support really speak for themselves," says Raja Walia, founder & chief executive officer of GNW Consulting. "Through MarTech stack optimizations, strategic realignment and the creation of efficiencies, our clients have experienced significant overall growth. Our partnerships have also freed them from day-to-day tasks, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives and sustained growth."

GNW has always stressed the importance of impactful and knowledgeable consulting. This year, the company has dedicated over $100k to expand the skill set of all GNW consultants. This investment has helped the company achieve a 50% increase in certifications across Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Adobe Journey Optimizer, Real Time-CDP, Salesforce CRM, and Dynamics CRM.

Additionally, with the growing need for deeper analytics and closed-loop reporting, GNW has expanded services in products like Domo, Marketo Measure, Tableau, CaliberMind, and various other analytics and multi-touch attribution software. These certifications reinforce GNW Consulting's core foundation of becoming a tech-agnostic consulting agency and a trusted partner for all their clients.

Here are some highlights of GNW Consulting's clients' recent achievements:

Bancroft Transformed MarTech to Better Help the Community it Serves

When GNW began collaborating with Bancroft, they identified unique and impactful technology uses within the organization. GNW restructured Bancroft's MarTech stack, enhancing their use of Marketo Engage and Salesforce to improve marketing operations and data integrity. This transformation allowed Bancroft to deepen connections with their community through segmented event programs and nurture campaigns.

Results achieved:

Reached 100% of its fundraising campaign goals

15% increased overall campaign engagement

Launched nurture campaigns to segmented audiences

Re-architected Marketo Engage instance and components of Salesforce

Bandwidth Improves Operational Efficiency

Bandwidth, a global cloud communications software company, partnered with GNW Consulting to enhance their Marketo operations for greater efficiency and effectiveness. Initially planned as a temporary solution, the collaboration evolved into a comprehensive partnership lasting almost a year, addressing various aspects of Bandwidth's MarTech (including standing up Bizible) and marketing operations.

GNW optimized critical processes such as list uploads and data syncing, improved attribution practices and streamlined automations, resulting in better reporting and operational efficiencies. This partnership has saved Bandwidth time, reduced frustration and provided expert support for ongoing marketing operations and MarTech needs.

"Not only did GNW fill important gaps and opportunities, but they've also proven their value so much that we've increased our work with them," said Annie Steur, senior director of growth marketing at Bandwidth. "What's more, they're just incredibly pleasant to work with."

PlanMember Masters Segmentation, Deliverability & Efficiency with GNW Consulting

PlanMember, a financial services firm managing $17 billion in assets for over 200,000 clients, turned to GNW Consulting to enhance its marketing efforts on a conservative budget. GNW helped PlanMember address data segmentation issues, personalize content, and set up dedicated IP addresses to improve message deliverability. Additionally, GNW integrated Adobe Marketo into PlanMember's ecosystem and streamlined operations to boost efficiency and scalability. These efforts aimed to increase customer engagement, improve efficiency, and deepen sales enablement.

Results included:

32% increased customer engagement

25% improved conversion rates

95% client retention rate

26% increase in revenue

Improved operational efficiency

The marketing team has more than doubled the number of Financial Centers it now serves (from 21 to 43)

To learn more about the success of other GNW Consulting clients, please visit https://gnwconsulting.com/about/customers/ .

About GNW Consulting

GNW Consulting is a strategic marketing operations agency that guides companies through implementation, integration and optimization of marketing technology. Since its founding, the company has become known for going beyond implementation to integrating and optimizing MarTech stacks regardless of industry. To learn more, please visit https://gnwconsulting.com/ .

