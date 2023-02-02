GNX SECURES GROWTH FUNDING FROM LEXAR PARTNERS TO ACCELERATE GROWTH IN THE DYNAMIC GLOBAL CONNECTIVITY MARKET

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GNX, a leading provider of global internet and private data connectivity solutions with offices in Amsterdam, New York and Manilla, announced today that it has secured growth funding from Lexar Partners, a technology focused Dutch investment firm. The funding will be used to further accelerate GNX's expansion in the growing dynamic global connectivity market.

"We are thrilled to announce Lexar Partners as our strategic partner and lead investor," said Rutger Bevaart, CEO and co-founder of GNX. "As global enterprises increasingly embrace digital transformation, GNX is best positioned to support their efforts with our internet, private, and cloud connectivity solutions. The growth funding and expertise that Lexar brings will be key as GNX scales and expands its global reach."

"Having Lexar Partners as our lead investor will allow us to accelerate the development and roll-out of our digital platform called LARA®, which will be a driving force for GNX in the growing market of global internet access, private connectivity and cloud integration services" said Rick Mur, CTO and co-founder of GNX.

"GNX is at the forefront of digitizing the global connectivity market," said Sander van Woerden, founding partner of Lexar Partners. "Their expert team has a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions to customers and we are thrilled to be a part of their exciting growth story."

With this funding, GNX plans to increase investment in research and development, to further improve its products and services and expand its sales and marketing efforts to reach more customers globally.

About GNX

GNX is a leading provider of global connectivity solutions and is developing and operating LARA®, the data platform that enables customers to manage their global connectivity needs via a unique do-it-yourself approach. GNX is dedicated to empower global enterprises with innovative and reliable connectivity solutions to drive their digital transformation. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, GNX strives to be the leading provider of internet, private, and cloud connectivity services in the world.

Learn more at https://gnx.net

About Lexar Partners

Lexar Partners is an investment firm based in Laren, the Netherlands that provides growth capital to leading innovative software, technology and e-commerce businesses. Lexar Partners was formed in 2022 by Max van de Blaak and Sander van Woerden, who each have over 15 years of experience in entrepreneurship and the investment industry. Since inception, Lexar Partners has formed partnerships with businesses that are involved in the technology, e-commerce and digital transformation of mental healthcare, education and fitness industries.

Learn more at https://lexarpartners.com/en/

SOURCE GNX bv