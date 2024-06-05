GNX to release a new version of their connectivity platform, GNX+

GNX+ uses automation, machine learning, and real-time network insights to deliver on the company's vision of making global connectivity simple and straightforward.

AMSTERDAM, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GNX , the leading provider of global internet and private connectivity services, released a major update of its global connectivity platform, GNX+. After acquiring growth funding from Lexar Partners in early 2023, GNX invested heavily in accelerating development and added a lot of new service features and improvements to the user experience, which accumulated in this release. Their promise? To bring GNX's clients more than what they already know and expect from global internet platforms.

An ISP Aggregator, with a plus

GNX's core belief is that the process of sourcing, deploying, and managing global connectivity should be transparent, simple, and straightforward. On those same pillars, GNX+ was designed and built, giving enterprises and Managed Services Providers access to GNX's entire data lake–from service availability and pricing from competing ISPs to expected lead times and expert recommendations. And then, there's more.

"Nowadays, we see customer portals often being offered alongside connectivity services. But with GNX+, we take it one step further to ensure you are covered throughout the entire process," says Rutger Bevaart, co-founder and CEO. "To that, we add our own algorithm, ranking service options based on a list of KPIs, ensuring customers can make more informed decisions as they design their global WAN."

GNX+ features include automated sourcing, real-time service monitoring, incident management, and service lifecycle management for service details, change requests, support, contract renewals, and notifications.

"With years working in this industry, we knew that we had to move away from the old, non-transparent way of dealing with connectivity," explains Rick Mur, GNX co-founder and CTO. "Global networks are already complex. Having access to local insights, service data, and customer reviews to educate your decision process gives enterprises a major advantage as they transition to hybrid and SD-WAN networks."

More on the GNX roadmap

This important new release of GNX+ marks an important milestone for GNX as the company prepares for another growth spurt.

"It's been an exciting journey so far. Last year, we secured new funding from our lead investor, Lexar Partners, helping us accelerate the development of our platform and overall team. At the same time, we are seeing the company double every year, and with numerous new logos, both from enterprises and services providers, we are looking at a very busy second half of 2024," says Rutger. "The word is out now, so watch this space."

As for GNX+, the platform will soon be adding the ability to source global internet access services as well as the entire GNX portfolio of private point-to-point connectivity and cloud fabric solutions. By incorporating these in the next 12 months, the company's goal is to deliver the first connectivity platform for sourcing and managing enterprises' entire underlay in the market and become the partner of choice for global access service and solutions.

About GNX

We are GNX, the leading provider of global internet access and private connectivity solutions. Here to help modern businesses navigate the complex world of global connectivity.

We make global connectivity simple and straightforward. By stepping away from the traditional, conservative, and non-transparent way of working, we give enterprises and Managed Service Providers total insight and control to design, source, deploy, and manage their global underlay—with access to our complete portfolio of Global Internet Access, Point-to-Point, and Cloud Fabric services through our carrier-neutral automated software platform, GNX+.

Founded in the Netherlands in 2018, the GNX team spreads across 6 countries and delivers WAN services to more than 195 countries, leveraging a network of thousands of ISPs worldwide. In 2023, GNX secured growth funding from Lexar Partners, who became a lead investor to accelerate further GNX's expansion and the development of its automated connectivity platform.

Learn more at www.gnx.net

