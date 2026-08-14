GNYADA Recognized in City & State's 2026 Top Trade Associations List

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) has been named one of City & State New York's 2026 Top Trade Associations, recognizing the association's role as a leading advocate and resource for more than 400 franchised automobile dealerships throughout the metropolitan New York region.

City & State's annual list highlights trade associations that play an important role in New York, advocating for their members while providing services, information, training and other resources to the industries they represent.

GNYADA Named a 2026 Top Trade Association in New York by City & State.

For GNYADA, advocacy goes well beyond lobbying. The association works throughout the year to help its members navigate an increasingly complex regulatory and business environment — maintaining relationships with state, local and federal agencies, working with regulators and the broader government community, and keeping dealers informed about changes that affect how they operate their businesses.

"We're honored to be recognized by City & State among New York's leading trade associations," said Mark Schienberg, president of GNYADA. "Our advocacy is about much more than what happens in Albany. It is about being there for our members every day — helping them understand and navigate an increasingly complicated regulatory environment, keeping them informed, providing education and training, and making sure they have access to the information, technology and resources they need to run successful businesses."

GNYADA's role also extends beyond the dealership industry itself. Franchised automobile dealers are deeply embedded in the communities they serve, employing local residents, supporting local organizations and businesses, and providing essential services to consumers throughout the region.

The same is true of the New York International Automobile Show, which GNYADA produces. For more than a century, the Auto Show has been part of the fabric of New York City, bringing hundreds of thousands of consumers to the city each year while providing a high-profile platform for automobile manufacturers, dealers, technology companies and industry leaders to showcase the future of mobility.

"Our members are businesses in their communities, not simply businesses in an industry," Schienberg said. "They employ their neighbors, serve their customers, support local organizations and contribute to the communities where they operate. GNYADA's job is to support them on all fronts — whether that means advocating on their behalf, helping them navigate regulations, providing education and information, or giving the industry a voice on a much larger stage through the New York International Auto Show."

About GNYADA

The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association represents more than 400 franchised automobile dealerships throughout the metropolitan New York region. GNYADA advocates on behalf of its dealer members on legislative, regulatory and industry issues and produces the New York International Automobile Show, North America's oldest automobile show. The association also operates the Center for Automotive Education & Training (CAET) in Queens, providing education and training for the region's automotive workforce.

SOURCE The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association