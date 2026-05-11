Auto Dealers Donate Two Delivery Vehicles to Citymeals on Wheels

$100K Donation made at the New York Auto Show

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) donated two new delivery vans valued at more than $100,000 to Citymeals on Wheels during opening day ceremonies at the New York International Auto Show, underscoring the local new car dealers' ongoing commitment to the New York community.

The keys to the vans were presented to world-renowned chef and Citymeals Chairman Daniel Boulud, bringing the mission of Citymeals on Wheels to life in real time.

Brian Miller (r), vice chairman of the New York Auto Show, presents the keys to two Ford Transit vans—valued at $100,000—to Daniel Boulud, restaurateur and chairman of Citymeals on Wheels, alongside Beth Shapiro, CEO of City Meals on Wheels, during a special presentation at this year's Auto Show. World-renowned restaurateur and chairman of City Meals on Wheels, Daniel Boulud (center), with members of his charitable team, takes delivery of two delivery vans from the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association. Two delivery vans work over $100K donated by local area auto dealers to City Meals on Wheels on display at the 2026 New York International Automobile Show in Manhattan.

"With these vans we can reach more older New Yorkers across the five boroughs," said Daniel Boulud. "It's about delivering a meal—but also a moment of connection. We are so grateful to our area's local auto dealers who are such great supporters of our mission."

"New York's franchised auto dealers are proud to support Citymeals on Wheels and the vital work they do every day," said Mark Schienberg, President of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association. "These vehicles will help ensure that thousands of older New Yorkers continue to receive the meals and human connection they depend on."

Citymeals on Wheels provides a vital lifeline of nutritious meals and personal connection to homebound older New Yorkers. Since 1981, the organization has delivered more than 72 million meals to those who struggle with mobility and access to food, helping them remain in their own homes with dignity.

"This generous donation will have an immediate and meaningful impact on our ability to reach homebound older New Yorkers," said Beth Shapiro, CEO of Citymeals on Wheels. "Reliable transportation is essential to our mission, and these vehicles will help us deliver not only meals, but also care and connection to those who need it most."

Local Ford dealers generously donated $20,000 to help purchase the delivery vans that will help ensure elderly New Yorkers receive the warm meals and human connection they need.

About GNYADA

Headquartered in Whitestone, N.Y, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association represents 445 franchised automobile dealerships in the metro area of New York, generating $70.6 billion in economic activity, $3 billion in taxes, and supporting 68,800 New Yorkers. The $30m Center for Automotive Education & Training was built in 2015. The Association was established in 1910 and has continued to serve the needs of the industry ever since. GNYADA organizes the New York International Automobile Show – the largest auto show in North America – each spring, in Manhattan's Jacob Javits Convention Center. www.gnyada.com

SOURCE The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association