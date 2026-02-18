Area Auto Dealers and New York Cares Deliver Thousands of Winter Coats to Families in Need Across New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA), in partnership with New York Cares, delivered thousands of winter coats to children and families in need today at the New York Cares coat drop-off facility in Manhattan.

Coat Drive: Greater New York area auto dealers deliver thousands of coats to New York Cares for distribution to those in need. Coat Drive: Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association president Mark Schienberg, joined by GNY GNYADA president Mark Schien

The delivery was part of GNYADA's Annual Winter Coat Drive and New York Cares' 37th Annual Coat Drive. It brought together leadership from both organizations to underscore the role local automobile dealers play in supporting New Yorkers during the coldest months of the year. The coats, collected by over 120 area auto dealers, will be distributed by New York Cares to individuals and families across the five boroughs.

"Today is about community, compassion, and action. Our dealers don't just serve customers, they show up for their communities. Every coat delivered today represents warmth, dignity, and real support for someone facing winter without enough resources," said Mark Schienberg, President of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association.

GNYADA's annual Coat Drive has become a long-standing tradition among its dealer members. Over the years, GNYADA dealers have donated more than 200,000 coats and raised more than $400,000 to purchase new winter coats for children. This winter's campaign builds on that momentum, with dealerships once again stepping up to help.

"Winter can be especially harsh for families already facing economic challenges," said Sapreet Saluja, Executive Director of New York Cares. "Thanks to GNYADA's generosity, caring becomes action—helping thousands of New Yorkers stay warm, safe, and reminded that their community is standing with them."

The delivery took place at New York Cares' coat distribution facility at 157 West 31st Street, where volunteers and staff will continue coordinating coat distribution throughout the winter season.

GNYADA and New York Cares encourage businesses and community members to support winter relief efforts by donating coats and making financial contributions.

Headquartered in Whitestone, N.Y, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association represents 445 franchised automobile dealerships in the metro area of New York, generating $70.6 billion in economic activity, $3 billion in taxes, and supporting 68,800 New Yorkers. The $30m Center for Automotive Education & Training was built in 2015. The Association was established in 1910 and has continued to serve the industry's needs ever since. GNYADA organizes the New York International Automobile Show, the largest auto show in North America, each spring, in Manhattan's Jacob Javits Convention Center.

SOURCE The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association