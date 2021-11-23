LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNY, the leading blockchain based machine learning business, has launched the BTC Range Report, which will provide some of the most accurate forecasts around Bitcoin volatility of any platform or service available today.

GNY.io Launches ML-Powered Bitcoin Prediction Tool With Market Leading Accuracy

The BTC Range Report uses proprietary machine learning to forecast Bitcoin volatility and has delivered a mean absolute percentage error (MAPE) of between 3% and 4%. The tool is the first consumer facing product offered by GNY and uses specialized neural nets and a custom RSI to generate optimized forecasting for the projected daily range for Bitcoin. In an exclusive partnership with CoinSniper.net , GNY is providing Bitcoin traders a free week's preview to explore the report and measure the accuracy for themselves.

The BTC Range Report is issued every Tuesday and spans a seven-day period. For the price of just $10, it can be purchased with ETH or GNY tokens, and access is provided directly through the user's Metamask wallet. After the initial free week trial exclusively at CoinSniper.net the report will be available to purchase on the GNY.io website. Version 1 of the GNY BTC Range Report offers:

GNY's daily projected volatility range for BTC as a graph and a table

a forecast of which day will hold the weekly high and the weekly low

forecast of daily volumes

historical daily high and low prediction graph for the last two weeks VS BTC Actuals

mean absolute percentage error (MAPE) for GNY historical daily high and low predictions VS BTC Actuals for the previous two weeks

How To Use The Report

The GNY Range Report is not financial advice and should not be taken as that. It is not meant to predict future Bitcoin prices but can be used to track millions of data points to identify patterns in Bitcoin trading. The goal of the GNY Range Report is to provide crypto traders with another data point in order to approach trading more rationally and less emotionally. The GNY team will continue to evolve the report, share its accuracy, and develop additional reports for other tokens in the future.

