GNY.io, the World's First Decentralized Machine Learning Platform, Announces Enterprise Partnership With N1 Supermarkets in Switzerland

LONDON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNY announced its first enterprise partnership today, sharing that it would provide N1 Supermarkets in Switzerland with machine learning powered solutions for customer engagement and rewards. N1, the official and exclusive partner of the Intermaché Group in Switzerland, is opening its first two stores in downtown Geneva this summer, with plans to expand throughout Switzerland over the next 5 years. The partnership will leverage GNY's patent-pending decentralized machine learning engine to bring N1 customers a state-of-the-art personalized retail experience, a blockchain powered rewards system, and help N1 meet its sustainability goals by using GNY ML to optimize the store's supply chain and reduce waste.

N1 is dedicated to providing its customers only the most relevant, personalized, and timely communications to allow them to get the most satisfaction and value out of their shops as possible. However, none of these goals could come at the expense of personal data privacy which is why they selected GNY to be their retail partner. The GNY system is designed to work with completely anonymized customer data. N1 customers can expect to receive communications, offers, and promotions that are made just for them and reflect how they shop and what they most enjoy.

In addition to a personalized customer experience, GNY is also bringing a crypto-based rewards system to the retailer experience, simultaneously launching the N1 token that will power all rewards and promotions offered by the tech-forward retailer. "GNY as a network opens up operators' capability to distribute coins according to data driven business logic," says Richard Jarritt, the Founder and Chief R&D Officer of GNY. "By opening up this distribution powered by machine learning and combining with blockchain backed security, you achieve a trustworthy and cost efficient connection to customers that can reinforce positive behaviour."

Finally, integrating machine learning into the retailer's operation helps achieve sustainability goals as well. Machine learning excels on picking up on patterns related to hundreds of variables that are too complicated for the human brain to perceive. The result is a more sensitive and predictive view into the pipeline which can inform more efficient supply chains and a marked reduction in food and energy waste. This spells fresher goods for the customer with minimal waste by the retailer. This effort by N1 becomes increasingly important as the production, transport, and storage of food is now estimated to account for approximately a quarter of all global emissions.

By decentralizing machine learning functionality through the blockchain GNY is transforming how ML can be deployed, shared, monetized, and evolved. Instead of a top down innovation, GNY is building a democratized platform that can be expanded and shaped by the community that uses it. More information on DIY developer tools and bespoke enterprise solutions at GNY.io.

N1 is the official, and exclusive partner of Intermarche in Switzerland. Intermaché, the European grocery giant, had 84 billion euro sales last year and this is their exclusive backed project entry into the Swiss market. "We are proud to open the two first Partenaire Intermaché Shops in Geneva this summer," shared Aurélien Lépinoy, Founder and CEO of N1 Supermarkets. "As the Swiss expectations are very high, we want to provide our customers the best shopping experience ever through the app we are co-building with GNY. We want our customers to feel at home by being better understood."

