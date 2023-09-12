Go Ahead: Ask A Question - HFS, First to Market with Transformative GenAI TECH

News provided by

HFS Research

12 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

Launches "Phase 2" Access to Business Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HFS, first to market with an innovative way to disseminate research through generative AI, has announced the release of Phase 2, expanding on the body of research leveraging Humata.ai's large language model (LLM) technology, which allows users to chat with any PDF document by asking questions and automatically getting the answer. As the first analyst firm to leverage generative AI technology for direct access to business and technology insights, HFS remains a leader in this emerging trend for data collection. The company's approach to sharing insights through this transformative technology provides incredible value to businesses―saving time and resources on collecting relevant data and insights.

"At HFS we are energized to spearhead the biggest-ever disruption in the tech analyst industry, being the first analyst firm to embed GenAI tech into our entire research delivery model to delight our global subscriber network," said  Phil Fersht, HFS CEO and Chief Analyst. "As we have continued to expand our GenAI capability beyond our initial focus on banking, financial services, and insurance content, we are excited to announce that our GenAI tool now encompasses two years of comprehensive HFS research, making it an even more robust resource for our clients and readership." 

HFS began collaborating with Humata.ai in February and is providing access into its integrated search capability at www.hfsresearch.com/research. HFS invites clients to "ask a question" to the body of research across industries, technologies, and change agents, through the GenAI tool www.hfsresearch.com/research/trygenai, and many have done just that.

Sandeep Sacheti, who serves as EVP for customer information management and operational excellence of Wolters Kluwer said, "I really enjoyed the experience.  Although I tried my best to trick the chatbot by giving it creative topics, it came back every time with a response that seemed satisfactory. I think HFS is really on to a great new way of disseminating research to the community."

Questions can be posed to the HFS body of research for instant access to summarized and referenced insights. The synthesized response highlights the referenced research publication where the source material is located, side by side with the generated response for a deeper understanding of content. By integrating the expanded body of research with Humata's Technology, HFS is providing its clients and readership the ability to interact with research in an entirely new way.

"HFS was one of the earliest research firms to reach out to us," said Cyrus Khajvandi, CEO and Co-Founder of Humata. "That just shows how forward-leaning they are in terms of strategy and offering their clients the best available end product. Humata AI is enabling businesses like HFS a new way of sharing research will empower both businesses and individuals to make faster, more informed decisions based on their own unique data sets."

"Humata is like ChatGPT for your files," Khajvandi continued. "Anyone can now summarize thousands of hours of meticulous research in seconds and automatically get the answer with highlighted references across many files simultaneously. AI is going to be an indispensable way we learn, work, and manage our lives."

While the capability enables access to recent industry, technology, and change agent publications, HFS' freemium research model enables visitors to download one or many publications across business and technology services coverage, directly from the online research library. Ask a question at www.hfsresearch.com/bfsi/TryGenAI or create your own query at www.humata.ai.

For your own sneak peek, visit www.hfsresearch.com/bfsi/TryGenAI. To learn more about HFS' extensive suite of reports and services, please visit our website at www.hfsresearch.com.

About HFS Research

As a trusted analyst partner, HFS' mission is to help its clients tackle challenges, make bold moves, and bring big ideas to life by arming them with accurate, visionary and thought-provoking insight into issues that impact their business.

