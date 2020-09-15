Go Ahead Baby, Sit Back and Relax with LÍLLÉbaby's New and Improved SeatMe™ Carrier

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LÍLLÉbaby's beloved SeatMe™ is back and better than ever. The makers of award winning, innovative and beautiful babywearing products brought back and upgraded the carrier known for providing ultimate comfort for wearer and baby with a signature shelf seat.

LÍLLÉbaby SeatMe

SeatMe brings versatility like no other carrier does, introducing more ways to adventure and babywear! It is designed with the ability to transition from a soft structured carrier to a simple and true hip seat. With added padding and an integrated firm-structured seat, this multi-functional carrier provides optimal comfort, generous storage and a temperature control mesh panel to keep exploring life together. The shelf-seat makes it easy to position baby's hips for a prime carry and helps distribute weight evenly, making it more comfortable for the wearer. It has a fully removable torso panel that grows with baby to allow for multiple carrying positions and configurations. SeatMe is sized for all (XS-2XL) and comfortably holds children 7-45 lbs.

"SeatMe is a one of a kind carrier that allows versatility and comfort to growing families. It gives the wearer confidence that baby is secure and seated safely as they grow," says Jeff Colton, CEO of LÍLLÉbaby. "LÍLLÉbaby offers parents an assortment of ways to incorporate babywearing into their lifestyles. SeatMe is just another way for families to be comfortable, bond, make life easier and instill adventure."

SeatMe is available for $150 on the LÍLLÉbaby website and Target.com, and in October will be available at Buy Buy Baby. For more information on LÍLLÉbaby, please visit www.lillebaby.com.

About LÍLLÉbaby

Inspired by Scandinavian design, LÍLLÉbaby creates functional and luxurious baby carriers for parents and caretakers of babies and toddlers. With a focus on quality of life, honesty, and a love for nature's beauty, LÍLLÉbaby strives to create baby carriers that are complete in comfort, functionality, and style offering options ALL bodies, circumstances, and growth stages. The goal at LÍLLÉbaby is to see parents and caretakers empowered by the confidence, freedom, convenience, and bond that safe, comfortable babywearing can provide. For more information on LÍLLÉbaby, please visit www.lillebaby.com.

