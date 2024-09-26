GO Airport Shuttle Expands Services, Adds New Members and Cities

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GO Airport Shuttle, (GOWithUs.com) a leading provider of airport ground transportation services, welcomes new members in cities across the U.S. including Portland, Nashville, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, Columbus, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh,  Kansas City, and Detroit.

GO offers a variety of economy services, shared ride and vans as well as private and luxury vehicle options to accommodate budgets and groups of any size. Note that services vary by operator, so riders will need to check the website at GOWithUs.com for available options  and rates.

GO Airport Shuttle provides safe, reliable and affordable transportation
"Since its founding in 2007, travelers have depended on GO transportation operators to provide safe, reliable and professional airport ground transportation services," says John McCarthy, president, The GO Group, LLC, GO Airport Shuttle's parent company. "Adding new partners to our team enables GO to offer its quality services to even more travelers across the U.S."

In addition to airport and around-town transportation services, GO offers discounted tours , attractions, dining and entertainment options in popular destinations including many of the cities  listed above. Bargain hunters will appreciate the multiple discounts offered with the Sightseeing Flex and Day passes available on GOWithUs.com.

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. 

Media contact:
Dyana Flanigan
Flanigan Communications, Inc.
(312) 213-6233
[email protected] 

SOURCE The GO Group, LLC

