GO Airport Shuttle Launches Service for Tulum Airport

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GO Airport Shuttle (GOWithUs.com), a leading provider of airport ground transportation services, is now offering airport transportation at Tulum International Airport (TQO) Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport. GO already serves Cancun International Airport (CUN), making Tulum the second airport the company serves in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico. The launch comes just in time for peak warm destination travel.

GO STP Caribe offers free water and Wifi in its vehicles GO STP Caribe offers premier airport ground transportation

Services will be provided by award-winning GO Group member GO STP Caribe. The company's fleet includes modern, air-conditioned luxury cars, stretch limousines, SUVs and private vans to accommodate individuals and groups of up to 11 passengers. Transportation is provided between the airport and top destinations such as Playa Del Carmen, Playa Mujeres, Akumal, Isla Holbox, Valladolid and more.

"GO STP Caribe has been a long-time valued partner of the GO Group," says John McCarthy, president, The GO Group, LLC, GO Airport Shuttle's parent company. "They have a reputation for consistently providing exceptional customer service, going above and beyond with amenities such as airport reception, complimentary bottled water and wet towels plus free WiFi. By launching service at Tulum Airport, GO extends its commitment to serving travelers across sought-after global destinations."

GO STP Caribe has been recognized as the "Best Luxury Limousine Service" in Mexico by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for 2023 and 2024. Its Black Luxury service has won on a Global basis for "Best Limousine Company" for the past three years and is top rated on Trip Advisor, having been awarded Certificates of Excellence and Travelers Choice Awards.

"We are excited to be able to offer our safe, reliable and comfortable services to visitors and residents of Tulum," says Lorena Herrera, director general, GO STP Caribe. "We aim to ensure travelers' Mexican experience is stellar from the moment they step off the plane until they arrive at their destination."

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Media contact:

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

(312) 213-6233

[email protected]

SOURCE The GO Group, LLC