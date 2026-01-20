GO Airport Shuttle Offers Special Rates for FIFA Fans

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GO Airport Shuttle, (GOWithUs.com), one of the largest airport ground transportation providers in North America, is offering a ten percent discount for FIFA attendees in nearly every World Cup host city. Fans, families, and attendees can book airport pickups, local transfers, and multi-city itineraries with a single reservation through a designated event portal.

GO offers many airport transportation options, including private airport transfers, shared rides, group vans, and hourly car service.

FIFA World Cup 2026 will span three countries and 16 host cities across North America. With matches from June 11 through July 19, thousands of fans will travel between cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada to cheer for their teams. Coordinating flights, stadium access, and hotel stays will take planning, and reliable transportation is essential.

"With 104 matches spanning from Vancouver to Mexico City, FIFA World Cup 2026 will increase demand for local transportation, especially around match days," says John McCarthy, president, GO Airport Shuttle. "Arranging pre-booked airport transfers and local car service ahead of time ensures travelers will have transportation ready for them without surge pricing, long waits, or last-minute uncertainty."

Travelers can choose from a fleet of private vehicles, including vans, sedans, and SUVs, to accommodate solo attendees and groups. The service provides convenient round-trip airport transfers between hotels and match venues, eliminating the stress of navigating unfamiliar cities. For fans planning to attend multiple matches in a single day, hourly car service offers the flexibility to move between locations on their own schedule.

GO offers an innovative booking tool that accommodates four-leg and multi-city itineraries, allowing travelers to book across multiple destinations. Unlike ride-sharing services that implement surge pricing during high-demand periods, this program guarantees confirmed rates at the time of booking, allowing fans to budget accurately. GO operates with an extensive network of professional drivers and trusted local partners, providing nationwide support and ensuring consistently high-quality experiences in each city.

All rides are confirmed in advance and managed through one system, to ensure all reservations and transfers are coordinated and ready when customers need them.

Click here for an overview of all FIFA World Cup 26 host cities where GO Airport Shuttle provides service. Each listing includes the primary stadium and nearby airport for arrivals and departures.

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, and charters serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Australia and England. For more information visit GOwithUs.com.

To book transportation for A FIFA event: https://gowithus.com/reservations/?portal=worldcup26

