Portland's scariest event is The Fear PDX Haunted House with features like Toxic Carnage, Blood House 2 and the Slasher Shed. Just the names give you the creeps. Oh, there's also a Poison Apple Festival. And, if you're feeling energetic, there's always the annual Run Like Hell Marathon. Halloween could be the most fun time to visit Portland. Check out everything the city offers here.

The Houston Scream Fest, Texas' largest horror amusement park could provide enough chills and thrills for a lifetime. Want more? The You know how they do everything BIG in Texas! But wait, there's more., billed as one of the top five haunted houses in the US, the 13th House should generate a few fearful dreams. Freddy will be there, waiting for you. Plus there's the Houston Terror Dome and the Boo Zoo and a city-wide horror movie bingefest all October. Get more details before you head for your flight.

Prepare for a torrid time in Phoenix with the Scarizona Scaregrounds no matter which of the five paths you choose. There's also Fear Farm, with 30-acres of pure terror (sounds like fun). And don't pass up Mount Mayhem Haunted House or the 13th Floor Haunted House or the Sanctum of Horror, with Lenore and her murderous family! sounds appealing. Phoenix is Halloween hot this year!

Utah's The Institute of Terror has been scaring the devil out of people for over 30 years. This year it's part of an even larger thrill-fest, Nightmare of 13th, with advanced special effects and animatronics that should send you screaming into the dead of night. After you quiet down, you might just toss in a ghost tour. Salt Lake City has seen a lot of ghosts in its days. Plan ahead with this info.

Kansas City claims to be the "Haunted House Capital of the World"! That's a challenge you can't pass up. Even the videos on the KC website will scare you. There's the Macabre Cinema, that puts you right in a horror-film, the Beast, and the one that started it all: The Edge of Evil, with its five-story house of horrors. No elevators, probably. Wouldn't trust them anyway. For your calmer, evil side, the Worlds of Fun amusement park becomes Worlds of Fright for the season. Then there's the Glore Psychiatric Museum, which is really pretty disturbing any time of year.

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles and charters serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

