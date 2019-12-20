GO Airport Shuttle Takes Over as Largest Airport Transportation Provider

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to last week's announcement that SuperShuttle and ExecuCar will be shutting down all services as of December 31, 2019, GO Airport Shuttle, a ground transportation company serving 85 airports worldwide, wants travelers to know that they can book shared rides, private cars and sedans, SUVs and charters through GO and its affiliates in many of SuperShuttle's locations.

GO Airport Shuttle serves more than 85 airports

GO Airport Shuttle, under the name of The GO Group, LLC. was founded in 2007 as a consortium of independent airport shuttle transportation providers and has grown to be one of the leading companies in the industry. When SuperShuttle ceases operations, GO Airport Shuttle will become the largest national system for airport transportation.

The company provides safe, reliable and economical shared and private rides to and from the airports from homes, businesses, residences, hotels and other locations. Passengers are legally picked up and dropped off at airports curbside, for maximum safety and convenience.

All GO drivers are professionally trained, vetted and certified by their local departments of transportation to ensure customer safety. Drivers are experienced and knowledgeable about their designated cities and have access to technology and dispatchers enabling them to avoid traffic and construction issues to ensure passengers arrive to their destinations on time. Many vehicles are equipped with cameras to record rides and any traffic-related incidents.

"We are certainly saddened by the loss of such an upstanding company as SuperShuttle," says John McCarthy, president of The GO Group. "We have contacted all our members to let them prepare for the expected increase in bookings once SuperShuttle ceases operations to ensure travelers continue to have a safe and reliable airport transportation option."

The GO Group, LLC is the nation's largest airport transportation provider, offering shared rides, private vehicles, SUVs, limos, charters and tours, serving some 85 airports in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe and transporting more than 13 million passengers per year. Travelers can book through GO's website, www.goairportshuttle.com.

Media contact:

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

231402@email4pr.com

312-213-6623

SOURCE GO Group, LLC

