Go All Out At Grande Lakes Orlando This Summer

ORLANDO, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre luxury resort complex comprising of The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando has launched a calendar of exciting summer events and programming from Memorial Day Weekend fireworks to Father's Day dining specials. Guests can also reserve the brand-new luxury cabanas debuting poolside at The Ritz-Carlton adding an elevated level of privacy and luxury to the Grande Lakes Orlando experience.

New Poolside Cabanas

With an array of pools and expansive water features including the sprawling lazy river that winds around the resort, guests can make a splash all summer long at Grande Lakes Orlando. Debuting this summer are the newly built personal cabanas alongside the sprawling pool at The Ritz-Carlton. Guests can lounge in luxury and enjoy amenities like a seasonal fruit plate and snack basket, a mini fridge with non-alcoholic beverages, a sun care gift bag, and more while relaxing on sofa seating and chaise loungers. Cabanas can be reserved via the Grande Lakes Orlando website.

All Summer Long

Starting Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, Grande Lakes Orlando will offer guests complimentary Summer Shaved Ice on-site from 1pm-3pm every Thursday through Sunday from May 27th – September 6th. Families can also enjoy a weekly movie night every Thursday at 7:00pm at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando or ride the Grande Lakes Express Train from the lakeside gazebo every weekend at 10am and 2pm.

Memorial Day Weekend

Featuring its newly renovated guest rooms, Club Lounge and luxury pool, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes will kick off its summer calendar with a special Memorial Day Weekend lunch and dinner menu at Highball & Harvest. At JW Marriott Orlando, Citron, the hotel's American Brasserie and Breakfast Buffet will feature special dishes all weekend long.

For guests of both resorts, a complimentary firework display will take place on Sunday, May 30th at 9:00pm. Fireworks can also be viewed from the balcony of one of the newly designed guest rooms at The Ritz-Carlton.

Father's Day

For Father's Day, dads can enjoy a Father's Day Beer, Bourbon and Cigar Garden at The Ritz-Carlton featuring samples of locally crafted beer, top shelf bourbon, and cigar rolling lessons. This event takes place on Sunday, June 20th from 12pm-2pm at the Highball & Harvest Courtyard. Father's Day menus can also be enjoyed at both Highball & Harvest and at the award-winning Knife & Spoon.

Whisper Creek Farm: The Kitchen and The Brewery located at the JW Marriott Orlando features farm inspired comfort food and craft beers from the on-site nano-brewery. This Father's Day, guests can reserve a seat at the Father's Day Brunch at Whisper Creek Farm for a special a la carte menu on Sunday, June 20th from 10am – 2pm.

Fourth of July

On July 4th, guests of The Ritz-Carlton Orlando can join a luau-themed fair featuring games, contests, shows, slides and more, taking place on the beautiful DaVinci Lawn from 5-9pm. Additionally, both signature restaurants Highball & Harvest and Knife & Spoon at The Ritz-Carlton, and Citron at JW Marriott will feature a special fourth of July a la carte menu.

The popular lazy river at JW Marriott Orlando will offer games, live entertainment and drink specials from Sunday, July 4th – Wednesday, July 7th at the JW Pool Deck.

For guests of both resorts, another stunning fireworks display will take place at 9:00pm, which is complimentary for guests.

Labor Day Weekend

Guests can celebrate the end of summer with Labor Day Poolside games at The Ritz-Carlton taking place on Sunday, September 5th from 1-3pm, and games, arts & crafts, water slides, and live entertainment at JW Pool Deck from Saturday, September 4th – Monday, September 6th.

Highball & Harvest and Knife & Spoon at The Ritz-Carlton along with Primo at JW Marriott will each feature special menus.

One last firework display of the season will take place on Sunday, September 5th at 9:00pm.

For a full list of events taking place this summer, visit https://www.grandelakes.com/events.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

The 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando estate features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton and 1,000-room JW Marriott hotel situated at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Guests at both hotels can enjoy all the facilities and services at Grande Lakes Orlando, including an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa as well as three pools including the winding lazy river at JW Marriott. Experience a wealth of dining options throughout Grande Lakes Orlando, where the cuisine is as diverse as the resort.

Twelve outlets to choose from featuring a brand new steak and seafood restaurant, Knife & Spoon led by award-winning chef John Tesar, southern-inspired cuisine at Highball & Harvest and Mediterranean Italian at PRIMO led by multiple time James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the city's farm-to-fork movement. The resort sources ingredients from its on-site apiaries and 18,000-square-foot Whisper Creek Farm. On-property activities include Grande Lakes Sports Experiences offering kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of a selection of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet that connects the two properties plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks. Follow Grande Lakes Orlando on Twitter at @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando, Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando. For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, visit www.grandelakes.com.

Media Contacts:

Megan Trivelli & Maddie Alster

(212) 683 2442

[email protected]

SOURCE Grande Lakes Orlando

Related Links

http://www.grandelakes.com

