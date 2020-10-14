Go All Out Online and Offline to Promote International Trade - "Hosted Buyer Program Go Online" will be Concurrently Held on China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair

As a super large lighting exhibition held during peak season, and in an attempt to create a lighting feast covering the whole supply chain, enabling online and offline source procurement, and accessing to the high cost-effective of the latest hot products, GILF this year sets up 8 major venues to achieve 1,500,000 square meters exhibition and gather over 2,500 high-quality enterprises, hoping to bring the brand-studded trade fair to the world.

Explore both Domestic and Foreign Demand and Promote Industrial Chain Upgrading by Virtue of the Platform

After a year of waiting and planning, this exhibition has successfully integrated the resources of all sectors and changed its mode according to the needs of the industry. The main venue has been upgraded and systematically partitioned into comprehensive brand exhibition zone, interior decorative lighting, residential lighting, outdoor lighting, commercial lighting, lighting accessories, mechanical equipment, etc., making the exhibition more effective.

It is worth mentioning that the exhibition will continue to set up special exhibition zones for integrated smart lighting & solutions, plant lighting, educational lighting, car lights, off-grid lighting, etc., to display the exhibits with specific functions and specific purpose in live mode.

In GILF 2020, people are able to learn the new industrial trend and demand from the brand-new exhibits made with advanced design, technology and ultra-high cost performance, consequently making GILF a powerful platform that leads and stimulates the deep demand and latest trend of the industry chain, as well as the driving force for the lighting industry in making breakthrough.

Hosted Buyer Program Go Online Makes the Transaction Easier

The outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic urges manufacturers and GILF to think deeply in terms of how to make good use of Internet tools and platforms, so that they can create continuous business opportunities for more lighting enterprises and global buyers by combining that with offline exhibitions.

In view of the general situation of global epidemic prevention and control, many overseas buyers are unable to participate in the exhibition on site. At the same time, in order to highlight characteristics of the origin of Guzhen, the organizer decides to sets up the "25th GILF Hosted Buyer Program Go Online " based on the linkage mode between exhibition and lighting megastores and B2B trading platform.

This activity allows buyer to communicate with supplier regardless of time and space constraints, and build a three-dimensional exhibition window for export enterprises to seamlessly connect with overseas buyers, making the transaction more efficient and easier.

"Hosted Buyer Program Go Online" also creatively plans an exhibition "trio": online factory show, booth display live, and EZBUY- a function of GILF's B2B website-Denggle.com.

"Online Factory Show": before and during the exhibition, the organizer carries intensive investigation of the high-quality, service-oriented production base of exhibitors, to help the buyers have an in-depth understanding of the R&D, design, production, management, service and other aspects of the brand enterprise.

"Booth Display Live": from October 22 to 26, the main venue will select high-quality representatives of the industry chain to conduct marketing broadcast at their booths. At that time, the exhibitors will personally promote their featured products on this exhibition. Exhibitors in the sub-venues will also start live broadcast simultaneously at their booth to introduce the latest hot products to the buyers.

"EZBUY of Denggle.com": the GILF has collaborated with the B2B trading platform "DENGGLE.COM" to launch the "online sourcing matching service". The platform, by combining the big data recommendation with accurate manual screening, helps to pick out the matching suppliers for the buyers from thousands of high-quality manufacturers. Once get interest in some product, overseas buyers will submit their inquiries or purchase requirements on Denggle.com, and matching specialist will subsequently provide matching service for the buyers and exhibitors.

Since the launch of B2B website-Denggle.com in 2016, GILF has been committed to building an online trading platform for the exhibitors and buyers. Therefore, Denggle.com launched a new purchasing system – EZBUY in April this year. Since then, a total of 3.5 million visitors from domestic and overseas have logged in, and more than 10,000 intention orders have been placed on it. It has truly enhanced the trade cooperation between the supplier and buyer, realizing precise matching, two-way empowerment, cost reduction and efficiency improvement.

In this golden October, GILF is ready to present a professional, excellent and safe lighting exhibition by virtue of its strong exhibition strength, professional service and innovative operation under the strict epidemic prevention and control.

