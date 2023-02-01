Washington State acquisitions take the Canadian family-owned and operated company dealership count to 59, new vehicle brand number to 27.

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Go Auto is pleased to announce that it has acquired Mercedes-Benz of Bellingham and Toyota of Bellingham in the U.S. – its first acquisitions outside Canada. The acquisitions align with Go Auto's strategy of buying successful dealerships that have a high standard of operating excellence.

Phil Abram, President of Go Auto said: "We are excited to build on the success of Mercedes-Benz of Bellingham and Toyota of Bellingham and work towards establishing a Go Auto network across North America. Our passion for business extends into the communities we operate, and we are thrilled to become a part of the Bellingham community. This is just the beginning of our diversified and strategic growth plan as we look forward to further expanding our footprint in 2023."

Go Auto Acquires First Dealership in the U.S Tweet this

Customers can expect business as usual during this transition, with no interruptions to their existing appointments, ongoing sales, or other business with us.

"We would like to personally thank every customer of ours for supporting us over the years. We are confident you will continue to receive the same level of service you are accustomed to going forward" said Rob Hourani, GM.

About Go Auto

Go Auto is a Best Managed Company representing 59 dealerships and 27 new vehicle brands across Canada and the USA. With headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Go Auto is one of Canada's largest dealer networks and operates in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Northwest Territories, and Washington State. A one-stop shop, Go Auto dealerships offer sales, service, finance, insurance, and collision repair for automobiles and RVs. Go Auto is committed to providing a great work environment to over 3,330 employees and operating as a devoted community-minded organization. Notable charitable contributions include the Fuels the Schools program, which has provided over 500,000 free meals to local schools, a $3M commitment to the Kids with Cancer Society, and a $1M donation to the Hay River Sports complex in Northwest Territories.

More information about Go Auto group can be found at GoAuto.ca or by following @GoAuto on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Go Auto