Go Bananas for the New 16 Handles x Oatly Chocolate Banana Soft Serve

New York City's Beloved Soft Serve Brand to Debut New Non-Dairy Flavor March 23

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring in full swing, 16 Handles and Oatly have collaborated once again to debut a Chocolate Banana non-dairy flavor to offer a new sweet treat this season. Starting March 23, customers at all 16 Handles locations can enjoy the chocolatey and tropical fruity flavor.

The Oatly Chocolate Banana non-dairy soft serve is created with a blend of natural flavors, combined with Oatly's creamy oatmilk as a base, which creates a perfect mixture of cocoa and banana. This new exclusive soft serve will have a creamy and dreamy flavor customers will crave with the warmer weather on its way.

In past seasons, the two brands launched the popular Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate Peppermint and Marshmallow and S'mores flavors. Chocolate Banana will be the first Oatly flavor of the year. Each recipe is flawlessly crafted between 16 Handles' and Oatly's culinary teams to create a delicious, non-dairy treat. Not only is Oatly soft serve certified vegan, it's also certified non-GMO, gluten free, and kosher.

"When I see a chocolate fountain, my first dip is always a banana slice! We think this flavor is going to be a crowd pleaser this Spring," said CEO Neil Hershman. "At 16 Handles, we are committed to creating the best frozen desserts and appealing to many different pallets, that's why our new non-dairy chocolate banana flavor is a perfect addition to our menu."

16 Handles was founded in 2008 and has since grown to 30 stores across five states. The brand sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and toppings to go.

To learn more about 16 Handles and franchise opportunities, please visit 16handles.com.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats & snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

Media Contact: Mia Rusch, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE 16 Handles