Go Beyond. Be Empowered. Wolters Kluwer announces its CCH® Tagetik inTouch Online 2021

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, will inspire finance leaders at its landmark CCH Tagetik inTouch Online 2021 event to break the status quo and harness the power of their businesses through transformational automation. The theme 'Go Beyond. Be Empowered.' challenges participants to be active in changing the future by leveraging the innovative tools that will help accelerate their business.

Last year's global conference drew more than 2000 global attendees. This year's virtual event will be held on May 19-20, 2021 and will spotlight CCH Tagetik Predictive Intelligence. Participants will experience this groundbreaking artificial intelligence and machine learning solution that extends the award-winning CCH Tagetik corporate performance management platform. With the unique ability to explain its predictions, CCH Tagetik Predictive Intelligence empowers finance leaders with data-driven insights improving the agility, accuracy and transparency of planning.

The two-day event will be packed with programming that promises to inspire and educate:

Day 1 presents keynote and guest speakers renowned in their field including world renowned economist, Dr. Nouriel Roubini , and digital pioneer and AI specialist, Inma Martinez . Customers and partners will share their own experiences of adopting technology innovations to automate financial processes and enhance decision-making.

Day 2 will focus on educational sessions designed to enhance users' expertise with the latest CCH Tagetik expert solutions. It will be filled with expert-led demonstrations of how to best leverage the latest platform functionality and how to be empowered to increase efficiencies and business value.

"We are at a now-or-never moment for business to empower day-to-day processes with disruptive and actionable innovation," says Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager, TAA Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "The world is changing rapidly, and technology and finance are changing with it. CCH Tagetik Predictive Intelligence will open a new world of opportunities for the Office of Finance, equipping users with unprecedented insights into performance drivers, shining a light to reveal a better future."

This year's online conference is being offered to Wolters Kluwer's user community on a complimentary basis with the support of their partner sponsors including Advant, AKC Advanced Knowledge Consulting, cpm Vision, Delbridge Solutions Inc., EPMVenus, EY Consulting, Finext, Horsa Group, Huron, inlumi, Keyrus, Klee Performance, MeltOne, Nell'Armonia, PKF München IT Solutions GmbH, PwC, RCGT, ReportWise, Satriun B.V., Sofia Consulting, Techedge.

Open to CCH Tagetik customers and partners across the Americas, APAC and EMEA time zones, CCH Tagetik inTouch Online 2021 is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to go beyond the status quo, leave outdated legacy systems behind, and be empowered through rethinking financial process architecture. Register here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technologies and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

