Go Beyond Launches Purpose Pulse to Help Employers Reduce Burnout and Increase Retention

Employee Assessment Helps Employers Support Their People with Clarity, Precision, and Impact

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Beyond , an innovative science-based approach to activating purpose in the workplace, so that people and businesses prosper together, today announced the official launch of Purpose Pulse , a simple, easy-to-take survey for companies and coaches to measure individual and organizational well-being.

After consecutive pandemic years, employee burnout has become a ubiquitous problem, impacting companies of every size, in every industry, and at every level. The consequences are devastating and far-reaching, negatively impacting people's personal and professional lives. One employee survey found that a staggering 77 percent of employees are experiencing burnout at their current job.

This reality is exacerbating already-high employee turnover rates, which reached historic highs this year, reorienting the workforce in real-time. As a result, four in five HR leaders say that mental health and employee well-being are top priorities for their companies.

Purpose Pulse helps companies address these challenges with precision by measuring the six factors driving disengagement, turnover, and burnout, including stress response, energy efficiency, life alignment, work alignment, personal fulfillment, and lasting impact. The tool can be customized based on the needs of the organization.

"The diagnostic insights Purpose Pulse provides have forever changed the way we develop leaders," said Joe Colavito, executive coach with Trexagai. "Gone are the days of guessing if people are in good condition and in the right position to achieve peak performance. If you are a leader or independent coach, I highly recommend you lean into the prescriptive power of Purpose Pulse to customize your talent development process and prove the ROI on your approach."

Employees can access Purpose Pulse from any device without creating an account, streamlining the process while producing simple and intuitive insights to help companies support people better. Specifically, Purpose Pulse helps

leaders and coaches diagnose the root causes of disengagement, turnover, and burnout

companies identify at-risk groups of people

businesses identify leadership gaps

organizations effectively allocate resources to the most needed Employee Assistance Programs.

"Employee well-being is a top priority for many companies. We are proud to develop and launch a resource that can help leaders and coaches best support their teams by taking the guesswork out of employee engagement," said Greg Sloan, CEO and co-founder of Go Beyond. "The Purpose Pulse assessment is a game-changer for elevating company culture and employee well-being. We look forward to seeing people and companies benefit from this important resource."

To learn more about how Purpose Pulse measures how people are doing, visit https://www.gobeyond.work/solutions/purpose-pulse .

About Go Beyond

Headquartered outside Atlanta, GA, Go Beyond has created an innovative science-based approach to activating purpose in the workplace, so that people and businesses prosper together. For more information on Go Beyond, please visit www.gobeyond.work , or connect on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram .

