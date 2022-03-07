Go Beyond Launches The Purpose Journey, a Scientific Approach to Improve Personal Fulfillment at Work

ATLANTA, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation is currently experiencing what many have called The Great Resignation, or The Big Quit. In fact, Georgia has seen the highest rate of people leaving their jobs more than any other state in the country. According to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 206,000 people in Georgia quit their jobs in November 2021 alone (the most recent month of available data), a nearly 60 percent increase from one year earlier. Business leaders can no longer attract or retain talent with adequate pay, a robust benefits package, and job perks alone. People are demanding "purpose" to their work. Recognizing this trend and its importance to business growth, Georgia-based Go Beyond , an innovative science-based approach to putting a person's personal purpose to work so that workers and businesses prosper together, has partnered with Georgia-based Change Acceleration Platform, Rali Solutions , to launch The Purpose Journey platform.

"The modern workforce demands purpose to their work at all levels of the organization. Our team has developed an innovative business approach using story-telling and proven research on decision-making, applying the latest neuroscience to ensure a person's individual purpose is put into practice at work so that all stakeholders can prosper together," says Greg Sloan, CEO and co-founder, Go Beyond. "Our program is a journey of self discovery and growth to the mutual benefit of everyone you work with and to the business's bottom line."

Easy to use and economical for small business and enterprise alike, The Purpose Journey is a scalable talent development program that helps people discover their unique purpose and clearly define how this will benefit the organization while integrating personal goals and dreams. The program is unlike other "personality assessments" in that it does not try to fit the participant into a predefined description.

Research shows that people who say they are aligned with their purpose and fulfilled at work report higher levels of engagement on the job. According to a recent McKinsey study, people who say they live their purpose at work report they are:

Four times more likely to report better health

Six times more likely to want to stay at the company

More than 600 percent more likely to report higher resilience

Feel 150 percent more likely to go above and beyond to make their company successful

"We know that our method, based on science, can truly make a difference in how happy and productive employees are at all levels of an organization. Considering the high rate of people quitting their jobs in Georgia, we knew we needed to start at home, helping our state turn this trend around," says Sloan.

ABOUT GO BEYOND

Headquartered outside Atlanta, GA, Go Beyond created an innovative science-based approach to putting a person's personal purpose to work so that workers and businesses prosper together. After a successful career at their own wealth management firm, Greg and Katherine Sloan created Go Beyond, joined by co-founder Jonathan Sloan, to build a more fulfilled, productive global workforce. Go Beyond's Purpose Journey, powered by Rali, is a scalable software solution using proven research on decision-making, and customizable behavioral assessments that allows individuals and teams to clearly define their purpose and its benefit in the organization, while ensuring personal goals are valued as well. Go Beyond can be connected with on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and at www.trygobeyond.com .

Media Contact:

Kira Perdue

[email protected]

SOURCE Go Beyond