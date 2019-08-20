Go Beyond the Bizarre with Ripley's Believe It or Not!

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a century of incredible stories from across the globe, the newest book from Ripley's Believe It or Not! is sure to make believers out of readers of all ages. Read about the pizza-throwing champion, the archer with no arms, or the squirrel who prefers paint over pecans. Beyond the Bizarre! includes 256 colorful pages of all new and all true stories of the people, places and pop culture that make Ripley's Believe It or Not! one of the world's most popular books for reluctant readers and curious minds.

Beyond the Bizarre! Book Sizzler Ripley's Believe It or Not! Ripley's Believe It or Not! Classically trained musicians Nick and Lindsay Williams, who combine their musical talents with dramatic acts such as glass-walking, eating razor blades, and throwing knives. Cover of Ripley's Believe It or Not! Beyond the Bizarre!

Whether you're searching for a gift for that hard-to-buy-for tween on your list or looking for ways to help your kids develop a love of reading at an early age, Beyond the Bizarre! is filled with over 1,200 easy-to-read, epic stories and extraordinary images such as:

The Martian-like landscape of orange snow that blanketed parts of Eastern Europe in March 2018 .

, who combine their musical talents with dramatic acts such as glass-walking, eating razor blades and throwing knives. Fourteen-time world pizza champion Justin Wadstein , who puts the "Oh!" in "dough" with his acrobatic pizza tossing routines—some even with fire!

, who puts the "Oh!" in "dough" with his acrobatic pizza tossing routines—some even with fire! Etch-A-Sketch artist Jane Labowitch , who can create incredibly detailed drawings on the classic toy in a matter of minutes.

, who can create incredibly detailed drawings on the classic toy in a matter of minutes. Armless Archer Matt Stutzman, who set a world record for the farthest accurate shot in archery—using his feet!

The artistic talents of Winkelmeir Smith a.k.a. the Painting Squirrel.

Beyond the Bizarre! will be available at all major booksellers and on Amazon.com starting August 27.

