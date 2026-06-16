Go Beyond the Match and Experience Miami Beach During the World Cup This Summer

Watch parties, immersive scavenger hunts and family-friendly events pair perfectly with specialty hotel offers designed to welcome soccer fans from around the world

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's attention turns to South Florida with the start of the 2026 World Cup, Miami Beach is inviting travelers to look beyond the match and discover experiences, events and activities found only in Miami Beach. Combining world-class sporting energy with beautiful beaches, luxury hotels, celebrated restaurants, arts and culture and famous architecture, Miami Beach is the ideal home base for travelers looking to score an unforgettable summer vacation.

Photo courtesy of the City of Miami Beach. As the world's attention turns to South Florida with the start of the 2026 World Cup, Miami Beach is inviting travelers to look beyond the match and discover experiences, events and activities found only in Miami Beach.

"The World Cup presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to experience Miami Beach during a time in market that offers specialty activities, installations, programming and city celebrations that recognize the 48 nations represented in the tournament," said Mohan Koka, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Miami Beach provides the perfect backdrop to take in matches, connect with our diverse community and experience dedicated World Cup events, all while having direct access to iconic beaches, internationally-acclaimed dining, world-class hotels, a public art program and large-scale, immersive pop up experiences that represent our city's love for soccer."

Travelers can experience the World Cup, Miami Beach Style, throughout June and July, with public programming that includes official watch parties, fan gatherings at the Miami Beach Bandshell, heritage walking tours, cultural programming at SoundScape Park, and community celebrations representing participating nations. Visitors can also experience the Flags of Nations installation surrounding the iconic Miami Beach sign on Ocean Drive, creating one of the destination's most shareable World Cup photo opportunities. They can set their sights on visiting all 16‑foot inflatable soccer balls on display across Miami Beach as part of a beach-wide scavenger hunt powered by Badger. For full details on Miami Beach's schedule of events and activities, visit www.miamibeachfl.gov/worldcup/.

As part of the active programming, REEFLINE will transform Lummus Park into an immersive arena where art, marine education and sport meet. From June 14 – 28, 2026, on the beach between 11 and 12 streets, a monumental pitch with oversized goals invites everyone to play in a game where all win. Created by PLAYLAB INC. as part of the Miami Host Committee's "One Game, One Passion" legacy program presented by Uber, the installation uses soccer to advance ocean literacy and highlight REEFLINE's mission of conservation. Lincoln Road will also host international soccer activations, pop-ups and live match experiences with opportunities to watch every game at cafés and restaurants, shop exclusive team merchandise and dive into nonstop soccer-inspired events, music and culture.

Properties throughout Miami Beach are offering seasonal promotions and summer travel packages during the tournament period, including resort credits, complimentary amenities, dining experiences, wellness offerings, and extended stay opportunities designed to encourage visitors to make the most of their World Cup getaway. Score big this summer season at Hotel Greystone with an elevated World Soccer Championship stay. Enjoy overnight accommodations, $50 F&B credit, complimentary parking, and rooftop access at Sora—plus a Pitch to Pool Recovery Kit featuring cooling face masks, electrolyte packets, and Greystone water bottles to recharge in style. Step into the energy of the 2026 Global Soccer Tournament with a stay at Kimpton Surfcomber Miami South Beach, where comfort, style, and convenience come together. Thoughtfully crafted amenities and seamless access to Hard Rock Stadium set the tone for an unforgettable visit through their Play, Stay and Celebrate package.

"Miami Beach is uniquely positioned to serve as the ultimate destination for World Cup travelers," adds Grisette Roque-Marcos, Executive Director of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Whether visitors are attending matches, celebrating with fellow fans, or extending their stay into a summer getaway, they can access specialty offers and discounts at experiencemiamibeach.com and can download the EXP Miami Beach Tours App to embark on itineraries developed by local experts."

Visitors can discover exclusive hotel offers, curated itineraries, dining recommendations, cultural attractions, upcoming events, and insider tips by visiting ExperienceMiamiBeach.com. The EXP Miami Beach Tours App is available for download to explore Art Deco landmarks, hidden gems, neighborhood guides, and only-in-Miami Beach experiences.

For the latest travel inspiration, hotel deals, and World Cup getaway ideas, visit www.experiencemiamibeach.com, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Instagram and download the EXP Miami Beach Tours App, available via the App Store and Google Play.

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SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority