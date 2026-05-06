Experience Culture, Cuisine, and Coastline Activities Found Only in Miami Beach this Travel Season

Miami Beach is a showcase of exceptional new hotels, iconic events and installations with culinary genius at signature dining destinations

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, travelers seeking unique experiences exclusive to Miami Beach will find a selection of curated offerings that bring culture, cuisine, design and world-class events to the famous shores of the celebrated destination. From buzzy restaurant openings along Ocean Drive to immersive art beneath the ocean's surface, Miami Beach is redefining what it means to experience a coastal destination that delivers modern luxury to discerning visitors.

This season, travelers seeking unique experiences exclusive to Miami Beach will find a selection of curated offerings that bring culture, cuisine, design and world-class events to the famous shores of the celebrated destination. From buzzy restaurant openings along Ocean Drive to immersive art beneath the ocean’s surface, Miami Beach is redefining what it means to experience a coastal destination that delivers modern luxury to discerning visitors.

"Miami Beach continues to evolve as a luxury destination with experiences that can only be found within the seven miles that we call home. Respected chefs, hoteliers and environmental pioneers have sought out Miami Beach to develop signature events and installations, understanding traveler expectations and the opportunity to elevate the destination even further," says Mohan Koka, Chairman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Marquee events and immersive cultural experiences create a unique combination of energy, creativity, and authenticity that continues to draw visitors and drive demand year-round."

Miami Beach's hotel landscape is equally distinctive, blending historic preservation with contemporary luxury. From restored Art Deco icons to newly refreshed beachfront properties, the destination's accommodations offer travelers a sense of place that goes beyond the typical resort experience. Tucked inside a historic Art Deco building on Ocean Drive, Casa Cañita has recently opened, a hotel where the ocean's at the door, live music is the soundtrack, and James Beard Award-Winning Chef Michelle Bernstein's La Cañita Beach is located downstairs, a concept that brings her signature, soulful approach to one of the destination's most storied streets—offering a fresh reason to revisit this iconic stretch. Located in the city's cultural district overlooking Soundscape Park and The Fillmore, the new UNFRAMED Miami Beach, part of the Autograph Collection, redefines hospitality at the intersection of art, design, and effortless chic. Guests are invited into a world where architecture flows like sculpture and every detail feels curated. At Dolce Miami Beach, a new, 90-room boutique hotel by Wyndham, travelers can wake up on one of Miami Beach's most charming streets and experience a stay designed to balance work, leisure, and the unmistakable energy of the city.

Few places in the world offer the architectural immersion found in Miami Beach – from land to sea. Home to one of the largest collections of Art Deco buildings globally, the destination invites travelers to explore its design legacy through guided Art Deco Walking Tours—offering a window into the city's history and enduring aesthetic influence. Miami Beach is also shaping the future of aquatic cultural experiences with The REEFLINE, an innovative underwater art sculpture park, snorkeling trail and hybrid reef set just offshore. Blending public art with environmental conservation, the project offers a completely new way to engage with both art and nature.

No visit is complete without exploring events travelers will find only in Miami Beach. The line up of annual experiences continue to draw global attention, transforming the destination into a dynamic stage for culture and spectacle. On May 23 and 24, 2026, the Hyundai Air & Sea Show returns, delivering an unforgettable display of military aircraft, powerboat racing, and demonstrations that unfold across both sky and sea—set against the city's signature shoreline. The jetway turns into a runway from May 28 – 31, 2026 with the arrival of Paraiso Miami Beach, a convergence of designers, industry insiders, and international attendees for a week of runway shows, presentations, and events that highlight Miami Beach's role as a global fashion hub.

"Miami Beach is the epicenter of diverse events that connect with travelers who have varying interests and styles. At the MBVCA, we proudly support annual events that have become traditions for families, couples, multi-generational groups and solo adventurers," adds Grisette Roque Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Our schedule of events, both new and returning, have been designed to provide experiences only found in Miami Beach. As part of our commitment to enhance travel planning for visitors, ongoing discounts and deals can be accessed and booked at experiencemiamibeach.com."

For more information on how to experience Miami Beach's new hotel and restaurant openings, events and installations, visit the newly-launched www.experiencemiamibeach.com, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Instagram and download the EXP Miami Beach Tours App, available via the App Store and Google Play.

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SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority