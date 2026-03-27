Visitors are Invited to Experience the Spirit of Miami Beach -- Where Pride, Passion, and Community Take Center Stage

Specialty Events Offer Travelers the Opportunity to Celebrate Diversity and Community through Meaningful Connection in April

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, Miami Beach invites travelers from around the world to celebrate love, pride, and unforgettable experiences with a vibrant calendar of events, athletic competitions, and exclusive hotel offers designed to showcase the destination's signature energy and inclusivity. From colorful Pride celebrations and beachside festivals to international fitness competitions and iconic sporting events, Miami Beach offers visitors an exciting reason to plan a spring getaway.

This April, Miami Beach invites travelers from around the world to celebrate love, pride, and unforgettable experiences with a vibrant calendar of events, athletic competitions, and exclusive hotel offers designed to showcase the destination’s signature energy and inclusivity. From colorful Pride celebrations and beachside festivals to international fitness competitions and iconic sporting events, Miami Beach offers visitors an exciting reason to plan a spring getaway.

"Miami Beach is an award-winning city, recognized by the industry as a marquee destination to experience connection through specialty experiences and events travelers will only find in Miami Beach. We are proud to continue the celebration of our community through annual events that drive unity and awareness, attracting new and repeat visitors from around the world," says Mohan Koka, Chairman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Travelers can expect a welcoming energy, inclusion and enthusiasm as our city's hotels have designed special discounts and offers to make it even easier to experience Miami Beach."

Pride takes center stage in Miami Beach next month. Celebrated as a year-round Icon of LGBTQ+ inclusion and celebration and the best beach destination in North America by the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, Miami Beach is proud to be the home of Miami Beach Pride. An annual celebration starting April 2 through April 12, 2026 that honors the city's long-standing commitment to diversity, equality, and community, the festivities culminate with the lively Miami Beach Pride Festival, bringing together locals and visitors for a weekend of live entertainment, performances, community programming, alongside a colorful parade on Ocean Drive. Visitors can expect high-energy concerts, drag performances, cultural activations, and a welcoming atmosphere that reflects Miami Beach's reputation as one of the most inclusive travel destinations in the world.

Connection and community experiences continue with the return of HYROX Miami as global fitness comes to Miami Beach. The internationally-recognized indoor fitness race that blends endurance running with functional workout stations will take place April 3 – 5, 2026 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Drawing elite athletes and fitness enthusiasts from around the world, the event highlights Miami Beach as a premier destination for sports tourism and wellness-focused travel.

A South Beach tradition, the annual Model Volleyball Tournament, will take over the sands of Miami Beach for the 16th time. Serving as of the city's most iconic beach spectacles, the tournament seamlessly blends athletic competition with fashion, entertainment, and a lively beach atmosphere.

"Our mission at the MBVCA is to support events and experiences that bring the global community together on Miami Beach. Our official sponsorship of HYROX Miami and the annual Model Volleyball Tournament showcase our mission to continuously offer activities locals and visitors can enjoy," adds Grisette Roque Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "We also understand the importance of providing value to travelers and the newly-launched website, experiencemiamibeach.com, features ongoing discounts and special offers across the city's hotels, restaurants and sough-after activities."

To celebrate the excitement of the month, Miami Beach hotels are offering special travel packages and seasonal deals, inviting guests to experience the destination's vibrant energy first-hand. Stay more and save more at Avalon Hotel, perfectly located on Ocean Drive and close to all of the Miami Beach Pride festivities. Stay four nights or more and save up to 20% and enjoy complimentary AM coffee and tea, beach chairs, two refillable bottled waters and Wi-Fi. Perfect for those that plan ahead, The Plymouth South Beach is offering up to 20% on bookings at least 14 days in advance along with a complimentary room upgrade. These limited-time deals provide the perfect opportunity for travelers to immerse themselves in Miami Beach's culture and community while enjoying special perks and programming.

For more information on how to experience Miami Beach's signature April events, visit the newly-launched www.experiencemiamibeach.com, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Instagram and download the EXP Miami Beach Tours App, available via the App Store and Google Play.

For press inquiries, please contact Private Label Marketing at [email protected].

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority