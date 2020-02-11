Go Beyond with the New BOB Gear® Alterrain™ Pro Jogging Stroller

Each detail on the new Alterrain Pro enhances performance, convenience and comfort of the ride—and looks good doing it. Featuring SmoothShox ™ —BOB Gear's newest suspension system—and air-filled tires, the Alterrain Pro can take on both rugged terrain and bumpy sidewalks with ease. Modern, performance fabrics, a water- and wind-proof canopy, and a padded compression seat with infinite recline keep kids dry and comfortable. An ergonomic handbrake provides downhill control, and the extra-large cargo basket features a zippered lid to help families gear up and go. When the ride is over, an innovative one-hand quick fold collapses the stroller to a self-standing position in seconds. Parents can easily roll away the stroller like wheeled luggage or remove the rear wheels for compact storage.

Beyond its superior functionality and high-performance design, the Alterrain Pro makes a statement rolling down streets and trails with its sleek frame, reflective rims and completely-refreshed BOB Gear branding. The new BOB Gear shield reflects the brand's story of boundless adventure and active lifestyle. And the logo's fonts and colors have been modernized while still conveying the unprecedented strength of the brand.

"The Alterrain Pro pays tribute to the iconic BOB Gear design and rugged durability, while upping the ante with major upgrades," says Kaitlin Bissett, BOB Gear Product Manager. "The enhanced SmoothShox suspension system soaks up bumps on any terrain, the one-hand quick fold collapses the stroller in seconds, and the modern styling will surely turn heads. Every last detail is designed with careful precision for a one-of-a-kind jogging stroller that takes families anywhere they want to go."

The BOB Gear Alterrain Pro jogging stroller (US MSRP: $549-$569) is now available online and in-store at mass and specialty retailers in the All-Weather Black fashion. Additional fashions, including All-Weather Olive, All-Weather Navy and All-Weather Lunar will be available starting in early Spring. For more information about BOB Gear, visit the brand-new BobGear.com website, or find BOB Gear on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Pinterest. For downloadable brand and product assets, visit the BOB Gear Media Center.

About BOB Gear®

For more than two decades, BOB Gear has helped parents push the limits of what's possible, in adventures big and small, with high-performance and top-selling jogging strollers. The BOB Gear team believes in the power of the outdoors—the joy of fresh air, the exhilaration of an increasing heart rate and the convenience of bringing along even the youngest family members. The rugged durability of BOB Gear jogging strollers outfits parents to take on city sidewalks and forest trails alike, while their children experience a smooth, comfortable ride along with them. Check out http://www.bobgear.com for more information, and then get out there – because there should be no limits on family adventures.

SOURCE BOB Gear

Related Links

http://www.bobgear.com/

