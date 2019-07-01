Go Big and Bold with LG Stylo™ 5 Available Now on Boost Mobile

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today announced that LG Stylo™ 5 is now available at BoostMobile.com for $199.99 (plus tax). With a remarkable design, including a long-lasting battery life*, and brilliant wide-angle, rear and front cameras, LG Stylo™ 5 can help you capture all your best moments while on the go this summer.

As an additional way to save, when you make the switch, customers can get 4 lines for only $100 per month with unlimited Data, Talk & Text on all lines, for a limited time. Each line includes:

Unlimited data, talk and text.

Mobile hotspot per line.

Mobile-optimized streaming videos, gaming and music.

4G LTE for most everything else.

The LG Stylo™ 5 also builds on Boost's ongoing commitment to value-packed phone innovation and delivers on what consumers want most. The new device features a 6.2-inch FHD+ FullVision display, a fast focus camera with 13MP, long-lasting battery*, and a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor for high performance. Customers can enjoy all of these features on Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans, which include unlimited data, talk, text, taxes and fees. Unlimited music streaming is also available with data charges.

* Actual battery time may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

