Go Big or Go Comfy: Spirit Airlines to Offer Unmatched Value with New Travel Options and Transformed Guest Experience

August 2024

DANIA BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is redefining low-fare travel with new, high-value options that empower travelers to choose an elevated Guest experience at an affordable price. The airline is introducing new offerings, including brand-new premium selections, as part of a significant transformation that delivers an even friendlier, more comfortable, and cost-effective travel experience. Spirit will begin offering new travel options for booking on Aug. 16 and launch the newly transformed Guest experience by August 27, 2024.

"We're unveiling a new era in Spirit's history and taking low-fare travel to new heights with enhanced options that are unlike anything we've offered before," said Ted Christie, Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We listened to our Guests and are excited to deliver what they want: choices for an elevated experience that are affordable and provide unparalleled value."

New Travel Options, All with Exceptional Value

In a milestone moment for low-fare travel, Spirit will offer its Guests the option to select a premium experience at an unmatched price. The new premium experience will complement additional options ranging from elevated to economical to meet the needs of all travelers. The four new travel options include: Go Big, Go Comfy, Go Savvy and Go. All four options include the flexibility of no change or cancel fees.

Go Big delivers the best value in the sky and includes a Big Front Seat®, snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, one carry-on bag, one checked bag, priority check-in and boarding, and streaming access through the fastest Wi-Fi of any U.S.-based airline.* The Big Front Seat features enhanced comfort with wider seats, extra legroom, additional seat cushioning and no middle seat. Go Big will be available to book and experience starting Aug. 16 , with snacks and drinks included and priority check-in launching on Aug. 27 .





Designated Priority Check-In

Spirit will debut a priority check-in experience on Aug. 27 for Guests who opt to Go Big or are Free Spirit® Gold members or Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders at more than 20 airports including Atlanta (ATL), Cancun (CUN), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Detroit (DTW), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Houston (IAH), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Newark (EWR), New York-LaGuardia (LGA) and Orlando (MCO). This dedicated lane will provide front-of-the-line access to the first available ticket counter agent for Guests to breeze through check-in.

Enhanced Boarding Experience

Guests will benefit from a more seamless journey with Spirit's new boarding process starting Aug. 27. The redesigned process will include five groups that aim to reduce boarding time and enhance operational performance. Priority boarding will be available for Guests who choose the Go Big and Go Comfy options, Free Spirit Gold and Silver members, Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders and active-duty U.S. service members, and their spouses and children when traveling with the service member.

Expanding Guest-Friendly Policies

Spirit previously announced exciting new Guest benefits that add value and provide industry-leading flexibility:

No change or cancellation fees for all Guests

Increased checked bag weight allowance up to 50 pounds

Extended Future Travel Vouchers expiration to 12 months (for vouchers issued on or after June 3, 2024 )

View the new travel options in more detail at spirit.com/s/info.

*The fastest of any U.S. based airline, based on publicly available data

