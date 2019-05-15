Go Big This Summer With UVGO Canned Cocktails

The UVGO line will launch in four flavors including: Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime, Black Cherry and Pink Lemonade. It will be sold in 4-packs of slim 12 oz. cans at a suggested retail price of $9.99. With bright bold packaging and a taste like nothing else in the category, UVGO is a true stand out among its competition.

"From backyard parties, outdoor festivals and sporting events, UVGO will deliver the same big flavor that UV Vodka fans love in ready-to-go sparkling options," said Duggan.

UVGO is looking forward to bringing flavor to the ready-to-drink category. Look for it this summer at retailers in all major markets. Or, perhaps, your favorite backyard cooler.

"Life just got a lot more colorful." - UVGO uvvodka.com

About Phillips Distilling Company Phillips Distilling Company (Phillips) is one of the most innovative and enduring distilled spirits companies in the U.S. More than 100 years in the making, Phillips continues to produce high-quality products using only the finest ingredients, sourced from around the globe. From America's first schnapps in the 1930s, to flavored vodka in the 1950s, to flavored whiskey in the 2000s, Phillips is consistently a pioneer in the spirits industry. The Phillips portfolio includes UV Vodka flavored Vodkas, Prairie Organic Spirits, Revel Stoke Whisky and Phillips Spirits. The company is based in Minneapolis and bottles in Princeton MN. www.phillipsdistilling.com

