Go Big with These Small Animal Products

Pet product essentials to keep your small animals happy, healthy and entertained

STAMFORD, Conn., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pet Products Association (APPA) recognizes that small pets hold a big place in our hearts, from hamsters to rabbits and everything in between. APPA has compiled some of the best small animal pet products to try this spring to celebrate our tiniest of pets, including treats, bedding and more.

"According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, an estimated 6.2 million households in the U.S. currently own a small animal," said APPA Vice President of Marketing Diane Tiberio. "Fifty-eight percent of small animal owners note that their pets are fun to have in the household, and one-half of owners feel that their small animal offers them companionship, love, and affection. With all that our small animals do for us, it is a great time to provide them with key products that will keep them comfortable and satisfied."

Read on for a list of innovative small animal products courtesy of APPA members:

Tropical Carnival Original Gourmet & Natural Small Animal Foods

Tropical Carnival Original Gourmet Small Animal Foods are specifically formulated to meet the daily dietary needs of all your small animals. The food also provides foraging opportunities through inclusion of unique ingredients for which pets will actively search. Tropical Carnivals also offers Natural Small Animal Foods that are vitamin- and nutrient-fortified with healthy delicacies, using natural colors and flavors to stimulate foraging instincts.

Price: $9.49-$35.49

Tiny Friends Farm Reggie Rat & Mimi Mouse Tasty Mix

Reggie Rat & Mimi Mouse Tasty Mix by Tiny Friends Farm is a naturally tasty, nutritionally balanced food suitable for rats and mice of all ages. The mix promotes health and vitality, containing delicious ingredients such as maize, oats, wheat, and peas – and free from added sugars. With added linseed to keep skin and coat in the very best condition, Reggie Rat & Mimi Mouse Tasty Mix keeps pets healthy inside and out.

Price: $9.99

Science Selective Rat & Mouse

With its nutritious single-component extruded nuggets, Science Selective Rat & Mouse prevents selective feeding and promotes well-being. The food contains apple and blackcurrant, with a natural taste and no added sugars or artificial colors. Vet recommended and a great choice to help keep rats and mice in optimal health.

Price: $17.99

InTune Ferret

InTune Ferret is the only ferret food available with sustainable ingredients, made with wild-caught, sustainable Alaska pollock. The food is free of meat byproducts, artificial ingredients, grains and legumes. Formulated for your ferret's unique nutritional needs, this food is developed using fair fishing practices and minimal environmental impact!

Price: $26.99

Versele-Laga Complete All-In-One Nutrition

Unlike most commercially available foods, Versele-Laga Complete All-In-One Nutrition is made via extrusion rather than pressed pellets. This results in better palatability and bioavailability of important nutrients for rabbits, guinea pigs and chinchillas. The food provides ingredients formulated for each species' specific nutritional needs, is non-GMO and does not contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Price: $14.29-$18.99

Selective Naturals Harvest Loops

Tasty and nutritious treats for hamsters, gerbils, rats, and mice, Selective Naturals Harvest Loops combine apple, peanut, and linseed for a deliciously tempting snack. Harvest Loops support overall health in small pet omnivores with no added sugars or artificial colors. These treats are perfect as a flavorsome extra to complement the main diet for hand feeding, helping to promote interaction and bonding.

Price: $4.99

carefresh Small Pet Paper Bedding

carefresh Small Pet Paper Bedding is ultra-absorbent, pillowy soft, and designed to make your pet feel right at home. Unlike other small animal bedding, carefresh is made entirely from raw, natural fiber obtained directly from the source. Plus, carefresh is two times more absorbent than shavings, 99% dust-free, and even offers 10-day odor control.

Price: $8.99-$23.99

