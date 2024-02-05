GO BOLDLY Launches Innovative Mobile App to Revolutionize Financial Literacy Learning for Young Adults

News provided by

Go Boldly

05 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GO BOLDLY, a Las Vegas-based financial education startup, has launched its new mobile application designed to transform the way young adults – and anyone facing financial challenges – learn about and manage their money.  The app launches in February 2024 and is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

Continue Reading
Go Boldly Journeys
Go Boldly Journeys

About Go Boldly
Founded by a diverse team of startup veterans, including a former educator and retired service veterans, Go Boldly is on a mission to change the narrative on financial literacy.  The app utilizes artificial intelligence to craft personalized learning experiences tailored to individual financial interests and life situations – and is very different from existing school-like curricula.

The Game-Changing Feature: Journeys
What sets Go Boldly apart is its innovative "Journeys" feature – a series of short-form video modules led by seasoned finance experts. These Journeys guide users through targeted financial challenges and goals, from navigating the complexities of buying a car to breaking free from the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle.

"Financial literacy isn't a 'one-size-fits-all' subject; it's a dynamic, personal journey. By integrating the interactive learning styles of Duolingo, the pioneering spirit of Oregon Trail, and the engaging narrative choices of Choose Your Own Adventure, Go Boldly delivers actionable, customized learning experiences. Our app empowers users to confront and overcome their financial obstacles with confidence," said Joe Mahavuthivanij, Founder & CEO of Go Boldly.

Why Financial Literacy Matters Now More Than Ever
The need for effective financial education is underscored by stark realities: 44% of Americans are kept awake by financial worries, 50% have less than $400 in emergency savings, and a staggering 78% live paycheck to paycheck. Go Boldly addresses this critical need, offering users not just knowledge, but a path to financial empowerment.

Pricing and Availability
Go Boldly is committed to making financial literacy accessible to all. The app is available for free on both the iOS App Store and Google Play, inviting users to embark on their personal finance journey without financial barriers.

Contact for More Information
For further details or media inquiries, please contact:

Joseph Mahavuthivanij
Founder & CEO, Go Boldly
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://gobold.ly 
Phone: (415) 335-6370

SOURCE Go Boldly

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.