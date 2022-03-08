GO Companies Launches to Create 'One-Stop Shop' for Homebuyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GO Companies, LLC, a Columbus, Ohio-based holding company, announced the launch of its business and its intent to form a one-stop shop for homebuyers that includes mortgages, real estate brokerage services, title services and more.

GO Companies has also acquired GO Mortgage, a nationwide, independent mortgage bank licensed in 36 states and the District of Columbia. GO Mortgage was formerly known as GSF Mortgage, a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based full-service mortgage lender.

In addition, the company bought a controlling stake in 3 Degrees Realty, a residential real estate brokerage, and a minority stake in MeyMax Title, a residential real estate title insurance company. GO Companies also plans to complete a transaction with a property and casualty insurance company to provide property and casualty insurance solutions to home buyers.

GO Companies plans to merge services from all three companies to create a one-stop shop that provides homebuyers with everything they need to purchase a home under one roof, while delivering a seamless customer experience. GO Companies expects the combination of services will improve the customer experience while also providing lower rates and fees.

GO Companies will be led by Michael Isaacs. Isaacs has more than 20 years of experience operating real estate businesses, including mortgage banking companies. Isaacs will serve as the CEO of GO Companies.

"Combined with our innovative technology, the launch of GO Companies will enable us to provide a seamless experience for our customers," Isaacs said. "Our ultimate goal is to bring technology, people, and processes necessary to reduce cycle times and create the most efficient company with the highest level of services the real estate industry has ever seen."

"GO Companies is poised to become a major player," Andrew Panagos, COO said. "In addition to positioning GO Mortgage for significant growth, the additional companies will add value for our entire client base."

About GO Companies

Go Companies, LLC is a holding company designed to provide a one-stop experience for consumers desiring to buy or build a home, including end-to-end real estate brokerage, mortgage financing, title Insurance and property and casualty insurance services. GO Companies was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit http://gocompaniesllc.com.

