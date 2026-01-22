Go Companies Names Jay Promisco CEO to Accelerate Tech-Enabled Mortgage Platform Focused on Culture and Customer Experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Companies, a technology-driven mortgage platform backed by institutional capital, today announced Jay Promisco has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Promisco will lead the company's next chapter with the mandate to modernize mortgage origination through automation, data-driven decisioning and scalable growth across multiple channels with a clear focus on people, culture and delivering an exceptional mortgage experience.

Jay Promisco

Promisco brings 20+ years of executive leadership experience building high-performance platforms to scale. Powered by smart technology and driven by strong relationships, Promisco is known for blending operational excellence with exceptional culture. Through forward-leaning tech adoption, he has led initiatives spanning AI-enabled underwriting, cost-to-originate optimization, digital production models and enterprise growth strategies.

"Mortgage is at an inflection point," said Promisco. "The winners over the next decade will be the most efficient, tech-enabled platforms focused on originator success. Mortgage is ultimately a people business and technology should make it easier for originators to do what they do best—build trust, guide borrowers, and create great experiences. Go Companies has the capital, talent and ambition to rethink how mortgages are originated, underwritten and delivered. My focus is building a company designed for where the industry is going, not where it's been."

"Go Companies already has a strong culture and a reputation for excellence. My focus is to enhance that reputation and give our teams the tools and support they need to grow with confidence," said Promisco.

As CEO, Promisco will continue to strengthen that foundation while evolving the platform to better support originators, partners, and the communities they serve by:

Leveraging automation and AI to reduce friction and operating costs

Expanding channel capabilities while maintaining disciplined risk management

Attracting top talent through modern tools, transparency and performance-based culture

The ownership group cited Promisco's ability to translate technology into real operational outcomes as a key driver of the appointment. "Jay has a track record of growing mortgage platforms by turning innovation into measurable results, and he shares our belief that the future mortgage company will look fundamentally different than do today's companies," said the ownership group.

