Go Energistics (GoE) receives 2019 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Energistics (GoE) is pleased to share that is has been selected to receive a 2019 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor, in recognition of its exemplary efforts to recruit, employ, and retain our nation's Veterans.

Established in 2017, the 'Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans' Medallion Program, known as HIRE Vets, is the only federal-level award that recognizes champions of Veterans' employment. Recipients are evaluated on several criteria, ranging from hiring and retention to providing Veteran-specific resources to support their teams.

GoE President & CEO, Adam Shepherd shared, "It is an incredible honor to be recognized for our commitment to employing Veterans, especially when you consider the value the Veterans among us have brought to our business. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned small business, with a team of 40 percent Veterans, Veteran employment is a cause that will always be at the heart of GoE. As we grow, we are committed to continuing our fruitful employment of Veterans, helping those among us continue grow their careers and recruiting new Veterans to join our team."

Joined by GoE Executive Director, Analiese Kennedy, Mr. Shepherd accepted the award at the HIRE Vets Award ceremony on Wednesday, November 6, in the Great Hall of the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington, D.C.

About Go Energistics:

Go Energistics (GoE) is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in industry leading project management delivery which shapes, transforms and evolves healing environments and medical research facilities. Dedicated to "Serving Those Who Serve," our strategic IOT&A solutions benefit patients and health care providers alike by improving healthcare infrastructure, enabling improved patient care, and ultimately helping to develop and bridge healthier communities across the United States.

Founded in 2011, GoE is comprised of collaborative professionals and Veterans that have personally experienced or been impacted by service injuries and command the collective experience of more than 100 projects nationwide in both the public and private sectors.

GoE was ranked #104 nationwide, #10 in Texas and #4 in Dallas on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies.

